The “Halo Infinite” Battle Pass stinks, but there are three ways to improve it.





happy Birthday! The surprise release of Halo Infinites Multiplayer Beta dominated the industry on November 15th. The Xbox 20th Anniversary was also one of the most exciting game launches in recent memory.

With its well-designed gameplay, fast and smooth movements, and satisfying gunplay, the long-awaited shooter is a must-see. The same is not true for the game’s Battle Pass system. This system is dirty, dull and less rewarding than other live service games.

Here are three ways developer 343 Industries can improve the Battle Pass system:

Why Halo Infinite Battle Pass Doesn’t Work

Unlike live service shooters like Warzone and Fortnite, Halo Infinite doesn’t have a constant XP system. Instead of earning a Battle Pass XP when accumulating defeats and achieving goals, the only way to increase your rank is to complete a challenge. At any given time, only a handful need to be completed. Once you’ve done them all, you’ll have to wait for more to be added.

In other words, it takes too long to level up. The challenge is too difficult, but the fact that the number is very small drives the battle into a harsh and unattractive case. After playing for 4 hours, I stayed at level 1, but I didn’t get any more motivation.

Perhaps 343 wants the player to get stuck for as long as possible. If the Battle Pass is completed immediately, the player base will be reduced. The problem is that the results are more boring than fun.

3. Implement more challenges to complete

Halo Infinite feels limited due to the limited number of Battle Pass challenges.Microsoft

If the 343 sticks to using the Challenge-based Battle Pass system, simply making it available may be a necessary change for this game. Having only four or five choices is not enough. Warzone, for example, has a number of challenges related to specific weapons, game modes, and objectives. This will allow players to spend more time in the game and be rewarded for doing so.

To retain players, 343 can increase the list of rotating challenges that circulate daily and weekly, increasing the chances of leveling up. This does not radically change the progress system, but gives the player more freedom.

2. Add a traditional XP system

I want the opportunity to earn XP just by playing. Microsoft

On the contrary, the 343 has the potential to move to a traditional XP system similar to modern live service shooters. Again, Warzone does this well and rewards you with Battle Pass XP for almost anything you do by eliminating players, achieving goals, and using specific weapons.

In this way, the 343 keeps the player by defeating enemies, winning matches, and rewarding a small amount of XP to reach their goals, so that progress doesn’t feel like a slogan. Checking the Battle Pass after the match (especially if the performance is good) to see the progress is very satisfying. The more traditional XP system does better than the current challenge-based system and rewards players for achieving their goals.

1. Why not both?

Combining more challenges with traditional XP systems can give players the best of both worlds. Microsoft

The best scenario is to combine both approaches to provide a spinning challenge boat road while rewarding the player in XP for normal play. This allows players to experiment with different weapons, playstyles, or modes without simply penalizing those who want to achieve their goals.

This means that if you need to use a weapon you’re used to in a challenge, you can choose not to complete this particular challenge, as there are many other ways to earn XP.

The current Battle Pass settings require you to play in a counter-intuitive way. Thankfully, the 343 Industries community team is aware of the concerns surrounding the Battle Pass and said the system is likely to improve.

Halo Infinites Multiplayer Beta is now available for free on Xbox and PC.

