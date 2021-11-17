Apple launches do-it-yourself repair program for iPhone and Mac next year





Repair proponents have long issued repair manuals to Apple asking them to provide access to replacement parts.

If the iPhone screen broke, there were few options to fix it. You can go to Apple and pay the company to replace a part that costs hundreds of dollars. You can also go to either over 5,000 authorized repair providers or over 2,800 independent repair providers with access to Apple’s parts, tools, and manuals. Your only other option is to go to your local mall or alternative repair shop.

Starting next year, Apple will also offer you the opportunity to do your own repairs.

A new program called self-service repair allows customers to purchase product parts from Apple and perform repairs at home. Apple also said it would publish repair manuals online and provide tools for purchasing at the same price as a certified repair technician would pay.

“By increasing access to genuine Apple parts, customers have more options when repairs are needed,” Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. Stated.

The iPhone 13 may be water and dustproof, but it’s not shatterproof.

This move represents a major shift to a “certified repair program” for tech giants who have historically restricted access to parts, repair manuals, diagnostic and calibration apps. Since there is no Apple-approved device repair method, some users have asked corporate experts such as YouTube and iFixit to learn how to get the parts and repair them themselves.

Proponents are increasingly putting pressure on Apple and other companies to make service manuals, parts, and tools publicly available. More than 12 states, including Apple’s home in California, are considering legislation in support of the Repair Rights Act. And earlier this year, President Joe Biden issued an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the issue.

In July, FTC resolved to target the manufacturer’s practice of “making it very difficult for buyers to repair a product or request repairs from other service providers.”

Meanwhile, a startup called Framework is drawing attention by offering a sleekly designed modular laptop designed to replace parts. This makes it easy to customize, upgrade, and repair your computer. CNET’s Lori Grunin wrote in a review of his new laptop this summer: “It has a lot of potential, and boys will do it.”

By comparison, Apple devices aren’t easy to open and repair, but the company wants to provide service parts, tools, and manuals to people who have the technical know-how to comfortably look inside the device. I think. The program will begin next year with more than 200 parts and tools to help customers “complete the most common repairs” on the iPhone 12 first released in 2020 and the iPhone 13 released in September. Later, Apple plans to extend the program to include recently released Mac computers with its M1 chip. This program is primarily intended for repairs that are not covered by the warranty. This is because Apple primarily covers repairs that are not covered by the warranty.

How it works

Repair proponents praise Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptop, released in October, for easy repairs.

That is, suppose you have an iPhone 13 that is out of warranty and needs repair. On Apple’s website, read the repair manual first to make repairs comfortable. You can then order the part from Apple’s website. Apple also sells tools to those who need them.

If you need to calibrate or program a part, Apple’s repair service provides downloadable tools to handle the task. Apple also said that customers who return old parts for recycling after repairs will receive credit for their purchases.

If you’ve started a repair but don’t know if the repair can be completed, you can take the part to an Apple technician and the technician can pay to compete. The person who completes the repair does not affect the warranty.

“Self-service repairs are aimed at individual technicians who have the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices,” says Apple. “For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair shop with certified technicians using genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get repairs.”

Apple said it will provide self-service repairs for the product as long as it provides the parts to a certified repair technician. This is usually up to 7 years after the device was launched.

