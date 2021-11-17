“Technology and innovation at the top of the Israeli and Indian agenda”





Jonathan Zacca is the Consul General of Israel in Bangalore, which has jurisdiction over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. He arrived in India from Beijing, China, and has been Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission since 2017. Prior to that, he was the director of the Policy Planning and Evaluation Bureau (Policy Planning Bureau) of the Ministry of Israel. Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Zadka is a career diplomat who joined the Israeli diplomat in 2002. He not only served as a diplomatic mission in Bucharest, Tokyo and Canberra, but also held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (until 2014, he was Israel’s Pacific Envoy, Island). In an exchange with THE WEEK, Zadka talked about the importance of the ongoing Bangalore Tech Summit and how high technology and innovation are on both Israeli and Indian agendas.

What do you expect from the Bangalore Tech Summit?

Technology and innovation are very high on both Israeli and Indian agendas. Bangalore occupies a very important position as a technology hub. I am very happy that the relationship between the two countries is progressing. The fact that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was part of the first session of the Bangalore Technology Summit reiterates the importance of technology and innovation as part of this relationship between the two countries. This is a great opportunity to introduce important elements at the Bangalore Tech Summit.

What are the key technological elements that Israeli companies will be exhibiting at the Bangalore Tech Summit?

One of the important elements introduced at this event is semiconductors. To bring together Israeli and Indian entities and promote cooperation between them, we will set up a dedicated panel on semiconductor technology. It also focuses on cybersecurity, which is also a very important area where Israeli and Indian companies can work together.

How good is Israel in the field of semiconductors?

Israel’s semiconductor ecosystem is highly evolved, especially in design, manufacturing and assembly. Israeli companies have manufacturing bases in the country. Israeli companies can provide technical knowledge and services to other semiconductor companies in the world, which is amazing. Israeli companies such as Tower Semiconductor, which has manufacturing facilities and provides services in the field of semiconductors, are participating in the summit. They have been looking for opportunities to open a manufacturing facility in India.

Is Israel known for its prowess in the field of cybersecurity and is it one of Israel’s main focus areas at the current Bangalore Tech Summit? What are you aiming to gain in this area from this summit?

The CEO of Checkpoint Gilshued participates in the Bangalore Tech Summit. Checkpoint, an Israeli company, is one of the key partners with the Government of Karnataka and holds seminars and workshops on cybersecurity throughout the year. The company’s products and their CEO, Shwed, are very well-known names in the field of cybersecurity. He will discuss the challenges in the field of cybersecurity and the work his company is doing to tackle the challenges of cybercrime.

Cybersecurity is a highly innovation-driven area, and Israel is at the forefront of cybersecurity technology. Geopolitical circumstances require the right type of security, both physically and in the cyber world. Fortunately for us, Israeli start-ups also had many opportunities to work in the field of cybersecurity.

Is Israel also known as the Agritech Hub? What kind of cooperation does your consulate have recently started in this area?

Agritech is an important factor for Israeli companies. Israeli companies have done extensive work in areas such as water management, irrigation and drones, such as agriculture. We plan to push Israeli technology to unused areas in India. For example, we recently worked with the United Planters Association (UPASI) in South India to introduce Israeli technology to one of the tea companies in Coonoor near Ooty. We have introduced an IoT (Internet of Things) -based drip irrigation system in the 5 acre area there. Drip irrigation in the field of tea fields is very rare in India. It has been in operation for the last few months now. Our consulate has made it easy to bring in welcome partners from Israel from a variety of backgrounds, including academia and industry. They successfully implemented this technique in the tea plantations in the area. Surprisingly, after this implementation, the Assam Tea Producers Association inquired about how a similar technology could be implemented in Assam’s tea plantations.

The challenge for implementing this technology was complex hills, the purpose of which was optimal use of water and irrigation through tubes. Even the placement of drip irrigation tubes was challenging as it had to be done in a very systematic way.

How important has its role been since the establishment of the Bangalore Consulate?

When the consulate was established here within 10 years, its purpose was to engage with Indian companies in areas where Israel was strong. Despite the fact that it covers the whole of South India, the roles of Bangalore and Karnataka were of paramount importance. Bangalore is India’s innovation hub, with several emerging unicorns based here. This is what we understand and this is the direction we want to pursue. Our Consulate looks forward to further collaboration opportunities with Bangalore companies.

