Physical therapy is about to witness the next wave of innovation





Musculoskeletal conditions and injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome and tennis elbows affect more than half of Americans over the age of 18 and nearly three in four over the age of 65. These numbers are expected to increase as our modern lifestyle becomes more and more sedentary. Sitting in front of a computer all day can lead to conditions such as tendinitis, repetitive strain injury, and back pain.

Many people who suffer from chronic pain and injuries rely on physiotherapists for treatment and relief. As an integral member of the healthcare team, physiotherapists play an important role in pain prevention and management, according to a position paper published by the American Physical Therapy Association. Chronic diseases and conditions such as diabetes, stroke, long covid, obesity. Impact on personal quality of life and ability to work in the community.

Unfortunately, the United States faces a national shortage of physiotherapists. As of 2019, there are 312,716 physiotherapists and 127,750 physiotherapist assistants in the United States, according to data from the Federation of State Physiotherapists. It is estimated that the country will need an additional 27,000 physiotherapists due to rising demand. Therapist by 2025. The shortage of clinicians in rural areas is so severe that we have introduced a bipartisan bill that qualifies physiotherapists to join the National Health Services Corps. Areas where national services are poor.

The good news is that physiotherapists will be able to take advantage of recent technological advances to provide care to an ever-growing pool of patients. These include wearable sensors that measure, track, and feed back client rehabilitation exercises. Patients can use these technologies both in the clinic and at home, and feedback is shared directly with clinicians.

After assessing the current musculoskeletal condition through a series of range of motion measurements and tests, the physiotherapist usually sends the client a series of exercises designed to enhance healthy exercise patterns. The therapist will demonstrate these rehabilitation exercises in the clinic, but then the patient is responsible for completing them at home.

However, even with printouts and series of videos that showcase the exercise, it can be difficult for the client to perform the exercise properly without the direct guidance of the therapist. Some people find the exercise to be repetitive, boring, or even painful, which can cause them to skip sessions. It is reported that about 20% of physiotherapy patients stopped treatment on the first three visits and 70% failed to complete a complete care course. There are various reasons for this decline. For example, the cost of treatment and the fact that it is often difficult for patients to measure their progress and visualize their recovery path, but the lack of out-of-clinic support is certainly part of that. ..

Over the past few years, attempts to fill this gap with technology have failed to adequately address this issue. For one thing, the available tracking sensors were not advanced enough to provide accurate data for physiotherapy applications, and there was no communication technology that could enable secure telemedicine appointments. The market was probably not ready either. At that time, before Fitbit became widespread, consumers weren’t yet accustomed to using wearables to track health-related data.

However, the use of wearable fitness trackers, heart health sensors, and sleep trackers is now widely adopted and ready for further innovation. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the advancement and implementation of digital healthcare.

New advances in sensing technology are set to facilitate further innovation in the field of physiotherapy and help bridge the guidance gaps that exist between sessions within the clinic. For example, in recent years, physiotherapists have access to new wearable tracking systems that not only help guide and motivate patients through rehabilitation exercises, but also more efficiently measure and assess joint mobility. ..

The client takes the sensor home, tracks and measures the quality of the completed exercise, and receives immediate feedback on progress. Tracking systems can let them know if they are exercising correctly and show them concrete results as their score improves. The latest technology further enhances the client’s involvement in the rehabilitation program by gamifying the process. This additional level of motivation gives clients additional incentives to complete their rehabilitation exercises and stick to the treatment program.

As this technology advances, these devices become increasingly sophisticated and provide therapists with more subtle and accurate insights that are practical and relevant to established clinical workflows. From the patient’s point of view, the emerging new system needs to provide sufficient feedback and help monitor progress on how well the rehabilitation exercise is completed, but above all, it needs to be involved. I have.

After all, the goal is to make it easy for the patient to complete the entire course of care, including the parts that must be done outside the clinic. Studies have shown that patients who continue treatment are more likely to recover from their injuries and find relief from pain and other chronic illnesses. By adopting the latest technology, clinicians can help patients not only achieve their treatment goals, but also lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.

