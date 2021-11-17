With Facebook’s new tactile gloves, you can feel things in the Metaverse





On Tuesday afternoon, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, made an exciting announcement, perhaps. It’s a glove. But it’s not just gloves. Its tactile gloves are lined with small motors that use bursts of air to mimic tactile sensations, making them look like a wearable nightmare.

It’s not necessarily a problem that Meta invented a 21st century power glove that allows you to feel digital objects. The company seems to have been working on this project for seven years, and the team building the project is looking ahead at least 10 years. Gloves are also less nervous than Facebook’s brainwave reading bracelet earlier this year (the company claims that wristbands don’t read your mind). But, despite its glorious new name, Meta makes Metaverse, a virtual space where people can work and hang out through avatars, more accessible and eerie to the average human being. It is becoming more and more clear that we are struggling with.

Some people will love this freaky handgear. The prototype tactile glove built by Meta Reality Labs is designed to work with future virtual reality systems. Currently, most VR headsets work in meetings with a controller with a joystick and buttons. More Reality Labs products, MetaQuest and Quest2, also offer controller-free hand tracking. It uses the camera on the headset and computer vision algorithms to interpret what the hand is doing and transform that movement into a virtual world. So for now, when you do the action of picking up an apple in VR, the actual hand doesn’t feel like holding an apple.

Input: Gloves. The Metas Prototype Haptic Gloves use the principles of soft robotics and use pneumatic and electrically activated actuators to quickly inflate small air pockets on the gloves’ fingers and palms. These actuators are essentially small motors that create a sense of pressure and are therefore touchable. The idea here is to wear if Meta can attach thousands of these actuators to a tactile glove and combine their sensations with the visual input of a VR headset or augmented reality glasses that project digital images into the real world. It means that one can reach out and feel. Virtual object. With such gloves, one day you may feel pressured by waving someone else’s avatar in the Metaverse.

Meta did not invent tactile clothing. There are several companies that make tactile vests, trousers, and even suits that resemble the costumes of battery-powered Marvel superheroes. Various articles on tactile clothing have been very similar to the term Metaverse since the early 1990s. The author, Neil Stephenson, coined the 1992 science fiction novel “Snow Crash.” Tactile gloves played a particularly important role in Ernest Cline 2011’s novel “Ready Player One” and Steven Spielberg’s movie “Adaptation.” In the real world around 2021, the vast majority of people using such technology are serious gamers with money. For example, a tactile vest that sticks in 40 parts of your body costs $ 500.

It’s worth pointing out that VR has historically been a truly serious gamer territory, and it’s a potential issue for Meta and Metaverse’s epic planning. If Mark Zuckerberg wants everyone to use his Metaverse product, like nearly 3 billion people using Facebook, he’s inspired by the science fiction produced by his Reality Labs. Do not support yourself by devoting yourself to the inventions made.

Demonstration of Metas’ new tactile gloves.Courtesy of Metalality Lab

Tactile clothing is a futuristic concept, but it is also very strange and potentially invasive. Does Meta (read: Facebook) record body movement data through special gloves or scan brain waves through a bracelet? Yes, Metaquest Hand Tracking Technology collects and stores data about your movements. If you’re playing the popular VR game Beat Sabre in the living room, this may seem innocent enough. It’s even more worrisome when imagining a world that does a lot of computing through VR headsets or AR goggles. This is essentially what Zuckerberg is thinking about what the future of the Internet will look like.

And there are many reasons to believe that metaverse and life with internet-connected glasses are cool. Meanwhile, immersive VR technology has proven to be useful for more and more non-gaming applications. On the same day that Meta Reality Labs unveiled its prototype tactile gloves, the Food and Drug Administration approved a VR system for treating chronic pain. And this isn’t even the first VR treatment to get FDA approval this year.

Just as Facebook changed its name to Meta during a historically bad scandal, ensuring that everyone talks about the Metaverse in the coming weeks, Metas Haptic Gloves may be another distraction. Maybe.

It’s reminiscent of another Facebook announcement just a few days before the name changed. In mid-October, Reality Labs announced that it would launch a research project to analyze thousands of hours of footage shot from a first-person perspective to train artificial intelligence models. The dataset contained video captured by Facebook’s smart glasses, Ray-Ban equipped with a camera. The company calls the dataset Ego4D and plans to release it to researchers around the world this month.

Does this project look cool and relevant? Is it related to the Metaverse Plan to build a Metaverse that someday people wearing smart glasses may want their computers to recognize what they are seeing? of course. Are you worried at best that the next generation of the Internet, the company that trains robots to own a significant portion of the Metaverse, is the same company that many say is destroying democracy? To do.

This story was first published in the Recode newsletter. Sign up here so you don’t miss the next one!

