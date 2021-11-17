Advanced Wi-Fi 6e module to be used in iPhone 14





Wireless standards continue to evolve, with the iPhone 13 supporting Wi-Fi 6, while Apple plans to adopt more advanced Wi-Fi 6e technology on the iPhone 14. The main missing component.

Earlier we outlined the main benefits of Wi-Fi 6e over the plain Wi-Fi 6 version …

The executive summary says that there is a specific radio band that can only be used by Wi-Fi 6e devices, with less congestion and faster speeds.

The best way I know how to explain it is to imagine if every Tesla car has a road just for them. How much less traffic will you have when commuting? That’s what Wi-Fi 6e produces. Legacy devices are inaccessible because they operate in the 6 GHz band. Wi-Fi 6e devices can work with Wi-Fi 6 and other earlier standards, but devices that do not support 6e will not be able to access the Super Highway. From a capacity standpoint, access to 59 non-overlapping channels provides less interference and significantly increased capacity in places such as sports arenas, concert halls, and other high-density environments.

Apple is believed to be planning to lead the adoption of Wi-Fi 6e.

However, the Wi-Fi chip requires a component called LTCC (Co-fired Ceramic), and the Wi-Fi 6e standard requires even more components. That means there is a shortage of supplies, Kuo says.

I believe that both the iPhone 14 and Apple's head-mounted display have Wi-Fi 6E. As a result, more competitors' products are expected to adopt Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 6E supports 23 times more channels than Wi-Fi 6. For a 3×3 / 4×4 MIMO design, each channel requires 24 LTCCs, so the LTCC usage for the Wi-Fi 6E is: 10-20 or more than Wi-Fi 6

As a result, the supply of LTCC will be tightened again in 2022.

Apple’s lead could mean that it’s in the process of securing supply ahead of most of its competitors. Therefore, it is possible that the iPhone makers have been hit harder than the competition and that there is a recurring shortage of existing chips. But, as we’ve seen, even Apple isn’t immune to the industry-wide shortage, and the company lost $ 6 billion worth of business in the last quarter alone.

