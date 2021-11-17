Google Cloud partners with NLP startup Cohere in a multi-year partnership on TPU – TechCrunch





Google Cloud has announced a multi-year partnership with Cohere, an early-stage startup building a natural language processing platform to help developers easily incorporate natural language processing models into their applications. Realizing this solution requires a significant amount of infrastructure resources, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) will provide them under the terms of this agreement.

The two companies are also planning a market launch effort together, with the help of the GCP sales team to give Cohere a big start-up lift to drive use and sales.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said Cohere offers a great use case for the Google Cloud Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chip, built on the work that Google has done in-house.

“First of all, this is a perfect example of the technology we built for our own use at Google, these large TPUs. We are now making it available to other platform companies in the cloud. “Kurian told me. “But here is an example [with Cohere] We have found that the ability to use and build models and train on TPUs provides highly differentiated capabilities. “

Cohere co-founder and CEO Aidan Gomez, who previously worked for Google Brain, said his company is building an NLP solution that makes this advanced technology available to all developers. “We scrape the data to train these large models and train them in large TPU pods. We also want to optimize them because they are so large that they fit into the latency tolerances of almost any production system. “Masu,” explains Gomez.

By optimizing the workload, Cohere opens access to all of this advanced technology, allowing developers to access the model and start building NLP-based solutions based on the model provided by Cohere. I said that it will be. Kurian says the transition from text-based UIs to UIs driven by natural language interactions is beginning to be seen, and Cohere is a good example of how to do this.

“Looking at cutting-edge technology, the way most people use computers is to use a graphical user interface or screen. You don’t want to experience a computer with just one visual sense,” he said. .. “They want to interact with computers in more ways and in a more natural way. Therefore, language is the next big step in the evolution of how people interact with systems. “

It’s not every day to see the CEO of one of the three major cloud platforms discussing partnerships with startups, but Kurian believes this is a particularly attractive and creative example of TPU usage. .. “In fact, with Cohere technology, we find that the combination of software built by Aidan’s team and the computational infrastructure provided by the TPU works very elegantly.”

Cohere was founded in 2019 by Gomez, Nick Frosst and Ivan Zhang in Toronto. The company has raised $ 40 million from Index Ventures, Radical Ventures, Section 32, and any of the industry AI angels such as Geoffrey Hinton and Fei-Fei Li.

