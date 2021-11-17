Saifur Rahman voted for 2022 IEEE President-elect | VTx





Joseph R in Electrical and Computer Engineering. Saifur Rahman, Professor Loring and Founding Director of the Advanced Research Institute, has been elected President of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Rahman, a 1978 PhD graduate of Virginia Tech, is the first member of Virginia Tech to hold this position in 150 years of history and is the only student to live in Virginia for at least 50 years.

Rahman, an internationally renowned researcher in the fields of electricity, renewable energy and smart grids, will begin his term as chairman of a global organization of 400,000 members on January 1, 2023.

Over the past 40 years, the IEEE, the world’s largest organization of technical experts for technological advances, has played an integral role in the pursuit of professional excellence, Rahman said. He became a student member of the IEEE in 1975 and became a member of the upper grades when he joined Virginia Tech as an assistant professor in 1979. In 1985, he was elected to the IEEE Virginia Mountain Section Chair.

I slowly climbed many steps in the organization, and I really enjoyed the whole experience, Rahman said. When conducting a campaign for a leadership role, it’s important that people have the opportunity to know you and understand why they need to vote for you. It can’t be rushed. take time.

More recently, Rahman, who is also an IEEE Life Fellow, was 201819 President of the IEEE Power & Energy Society (IEEE PES). In this position, he established the IEEE PES Corporate Engagement Program, allowing employers to receive IEEE benefits by paying employees’ IEEE membership fees. He has also set up IEEE PES Chapter Councils in Africa, China, India and Latin America, where he is working to establish a PES University that will allow leaders to start local programs and offer courses, tutorials and webinars to IEEE members. Led.

As a prominent lecturer at IEEE PES, Rahman has spoken in more than 30 countries on topics such as smart grids, energy-efficient buildings and sensor integration.

Rahman is the Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Electrification Magazine and IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy. In 2006, he chaired the IEEE Publication Services and Products Board and was a member of the IEEE Board.

Rahman has received several IEEE awards, including the 2000 IEEE Millennium Medal, for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the IEEE. 2011IEEE-USA Professional Achievement Award; 2012 IEEE PES Achievement Award; 2013 IEEE PES Outstanding Power Engineering Educator Award.

I have spoken at more than 200 IEEE events in 10 geographic regions around the world, including academics, young professionals, mid-career recruitment engineers from both industry and government, and corporate executives including women and other undervalued minorities. I have been involved with. These interactions with members and volunteers, both globally and at the grassroots level, are better for understanding the needs of the community and for thinking about what programs the IEEE should develop to improve their careers. Gained insight.

The Rahmans campaign pledges are as follows: We will work together to make the IEEE a more successful and resilient global technology organization.

Rahman said he would begin making improvements in six areas to reach his ultimate goal: Encourage and acknowledge the involvement of members. Providing better resources for growth and nurturing. Promote services to humanity and smart engineering. Raise awareness of intellectual property protection. Promote partnerships to encourage entrepreneurship.

But the same part of the pledge may be the most important, Rahman said. Before making a final decision, we plan to engage more directly with members to let them know what they are listening to and that IEEE is working for them. My hope is that this approach will also encourage members to play a more active role within the organization and lead more members to future leadership roles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/11/saifur-rahman-voted-2022-ieee-president-elect-and-makes-history-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos