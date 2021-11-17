2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS for sale at the Los Angeles Auto Show





Porsche’s 718 Cayman GT4 RS made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday.

It is priced at $ 141,700 and does not include $ 1,350 shipping, processing or handling. It will reach US dealers by the summer of 2022.

Racing version 718 Cayman GT4 RS Club Sport also debuted in LA and will be competing in many national and international racing series next year. The starting price for a race car is $ 229,000.

“We are prosperous in competition and constantly drive improvements,” said Volker Holtzmeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Motorsports North America, in a statement. “This is what your team expects from us and what we want from ourselves at Porsche. Based on their feedback, the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Club Sport will be more functional than ever. It’s faster, more rewarding, and more confident to drive. That’s exactly what the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO Series drivers need to succeed. “

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Club Sport version is sold to consumers primarily for racing purposes, while the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is for the general public. However, according to Porsche, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS for general consumption is designed “using the genes of a racing car”.

The following are some of the specifications of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The maximum engine speed is 9,000 rpm. The power-to-weight ratio is 79 hp higher than the 718 Cayman GT4, for a total of 493 hp and a weight-to-power ratio of 6.55 pounds. Per horsepower. Maximum torque increases from 317lb.-ft. ~ 331 lb.-ft.

The fixed rear wing of the car with a swan neck attachment makes it more efficient. It weighs about 3,227 pounds and the front fenders and bonnet are made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The rear window of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is made of lightweight glass. Lightweight door panels with fabric door opening group and storage net conclude the focus on weight reduction.

Due to its increased efficiency, the GT4 RS produces up to 25% more downforce than the previous model of the 718 Cayman, the 718 Cayman GT4, in race track-only performance mode.

Michelle Shen is USA TODAY's Money & Tech Digital Reporter.

