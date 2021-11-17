Xbox Cloud Gaming is rolling out to the Xbox console





Microsoft announced Wednesday that it is beginning to roll out the ability to play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S consoles. According to Microsoft, this feature requires a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and will be available in 25 regions where Brazil is coming soon. However, according to Microsoft, this feature will be first available in the coming weeks to a subset of Xbox gamers and everyone in the supported market in the November release.

Cloud gaming on the Xbox console has many useful applications. You can use it to try out and demo the games available on the Game Pass without having to download it completely. If your friend sends you a multiplayer invitation to a game you don’t have installed, you can stream the game on Xbox Cloud Gaming so you can join immediately.

Play Xbox Series X / S games on Xbox One

And if you have an Xbox One, you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to play next-generation games such as Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker on the final-generation console. Microsoft Flight Simulator isn’t available yet, but Microsoft says it will be added to the cloud gaming library in early 2022.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly Project xCloud) appeared on iOS and PC in an invitation-only beta in April and was further expanded to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in June. The integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming in the console was first deployed to Xbox Insider in September.

Xbox Cloud Gaming news on the console arrives during a busy week for Microsoft. On Monday, the company surprised Halo Infinite Multiplayer, added 76 new games to its backward compatibility library, and brought FPS Boost to several cloud gaming titles and more Xbox Series X / S titles.

