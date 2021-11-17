IIT Delhi and IIIT Delhi Innovation Hub Jointly Establish India’s First Medical Cobotics Center





The Medical Cobotics Center facilitates training for other medical professionals, emergency medical staff, technicians, engineers, and researchers.

NEW DELHI: I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), and TIH of iHub Anubhuti, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD) have signed the agreement. On Wednesday, we established India’s first Medical Cobotics Center (MCC) in IIIT-Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by former DST Secretary Ashtosh Sharma as Chief Guest and NM-ICPS Mission Director KR Muralimohan.

The Medical Cobotics Center (MCC) will not only serve as a validation center for research outcomes in the areas of healthcare robotics and digital health, but also technically-ready medical simulations for young resident physicians, according to a joint statement from the institute. And it will be a training facility.

The training program is designed primarily in consultation with leading physicians / experts at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Jodhpur, and other medical colleges.

The training program is specific to multiple levels (basic / advanced) and cohorts such as urology, neurology, laparoscopy, etc., but is initially limited to minimally invasive surgery.

The institute said it plans to introduce the first batch of trainees in April / May 2022 using some basic training simulators that are widely available on the open market, but it is advanced. Surgical robots will be introduced in the next stage.

The MCC is expected to meet the needs of medical colleges in the Delhi-NCR region, and the official notice reads that this activity is in line with the national education policy of medical subjects.

TIH is funded by the Government of India’s Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber ​​Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

Regarding the collaboration between the two technology innovation hubs, V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi, said: We are pleased to partner with IIITD of the Joint Medical Cobotics Center (MCC). In order to develop technology for social benefit, it is important that researchers from all institutions gather and work intensively.

Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT Delhi, repeats the same thing, saying: As one of the leading institutions in the field of information technology, we are responsible for creating TIHs in a wide range of areas of cognitive science and social sensing. DST. Cognitive and sensing technologies are essential for next-generation robotics, especially medical and digital health applications. I am confident that this collaboration will affect this space and move the needles.

