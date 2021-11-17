YouTube co-founder predicts platform decline after getting rid of dislikes





Jawed Karim, YouTube’s third co-founder, has blamed the platform for removing disliked counts of videos, suggesting that this change will lead to YouTube’s decline.

Why does YouTube make this universally disliked change? For good reason, Karim writes that it is neither good nor publicly disclosed. The ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an important feature of user-generated content platforms. Why? Not all user-generated content is good.

Last week, YouTube made changes to its UI, saying it had removed general harassment to combat harassment and promote respectful interactions between viewers and creators. However, many YouTuber users and creators have criticized this decision, and disliked numbers not only provide the community with a way to express their tastes, but also misleading and spam videos advertised by YouTube’s unique algorithms. Provides a quick way to identify.

Do you want YouTube to be a mundane place for everything?

Karim sends his own message in an unusual way. By editing the description of the first video uploaded to YouTube, it’s a mediocre clip titled Me at the Zoo starring Karim himself, 25. Karim initially edited the video description a few days ago and read: If you agree that it’s a silly idea to remove what all YouTubers don’t like, it’s probably the case. Please try again, YouTube [face palm emoji].. But this morning he changed this description again, giving more detailed accusations.

Karim writes that the ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an important feature of user-generated content platforms. Why? Not all user-generated content is good. Can not do that. In fact, most of them are not good. And that’s ok. […] The process works and has its name. The wisdom of the crowd. If the platform interferes, the process will be interrupted. After that, the platform is constantly declining. Do you want YouTube to be a mundane place for everything?

This isn’t the first time Karim has used Me in a zoo video as an unofficial sign of his opinion on the platform. When YouTube announced in 2013 that it would use Google Plus to enhance its comments, it’s a move that many have seen as a way for search giants to increase their engagement with fateful social networks. Karim changed the description of the video as follows: Google+ account for commenting on videos?

In his statement today, Karim compares a video of YouTube creator liaison Matt Koval announcing the removal of disgust with the infamous footage of U.S. soldier Jeremiah Denton captured during the Vietnam War. increase. In 1966, Denton was forced into a television interview by a prisoner of war. Meanwhile, he blinked Morse code and spelled the word torture.

You can read the latest update of Karims completely below:

The words spoken did not match my eyes. This video reminds me of an interview conducted by Admiral Jeremiah Denton in 1966. I’ve never seen anything so enthusiastic, more passive, and supposed to be great.

Calling getting rid of things you don’t like is good for creators can’t be done without conflict by someone with the title of YouTube Creator Liaison. We know this because no YouTube creator thinks it’s a good idea for YouTube and creators to get rid of what they don’t like.

Why does YouTube make this universally disliked change? For good reason, it’s not good and it’s not open to the public. Instead, there are references to various studies. A study that clearly contradicts all YouTuber common sense.

The ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an important feature of user-generated content platforms. Why? Not all user-generated content is good. Can not do that. In fact, most of them are not good. And that’s ok. I never thought that all the content was good. But the idea was that there was a great deal of content waiting to be released. And for that to happen, the bad ones have to fall to the side as soon as possible.

The process works and has its name. The wisdom of the crowd. If the platform interferes, the process will be interrupted. After that, the platform is constantly declining. Do you want YouTube to be a mundane place for everything? If nothing is wrong, nothing can be great.

In business, there is only one thing that is more important than making it better. And it doesn’t fuck it.

