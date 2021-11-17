Iterate.ai is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies





Revenue growth of 284% is due to interplay, Iterate.ais’ powerful low-code platform, and cross-industry demand for Signals, a unique innovation tracker that analyzes 12.8 million tech companies in real time.

San Jose and Denver, Calif., November 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Iterate.ai’s innovation ecosystem allows customers to build production-ready low-code applications up to 17 times faster than traditional programming. We announced what we can do today. Ranked 407th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. This is the 27th year of the ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy technology companies in North America. Iterator, one of California’s 100 fastest-growing companies, grew 284% between 2017 and 2020, as considered by Deloitte.

Iterate.ai won its position in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 without VC funding. In addition, Iterate does not hire salespeople and has virtually no marketing costs. Most new businesses are started with word-of-mouth recommendations from existing customers. The company expects fast-paced revenue growth and momentum to continue, with the most conservative forecast of 65% growth in 2022.

Iterate.ais’ accelerated revenue growth is driven by the unique strengths of the digital innovation ecosystem that it delivers to its customers. The Interplay low-code platform unleashes incredibly fast development, commercialization, and iteration of digital applications by leveraging code modules within an intuitive drag-and-drop environment. Iterates’ patented low-code technology features 465 pre-built API nodes for AI / ML, IoT, natural language processing, blockchain and data APIs without the need for expensive and hard-to-find expertise. , And countless advanced technologies. To build or leverage these technologies in-house. Interplay removes the complexity of testing and deploying these technologies by eliminating the need for hard coding. Signals is also included in the Iterates ecosystem. It’s a company’s real-time innovation tracker that helps customers find new platforms that can connect points between seemingly unrelated technologies and give them a competitive advantage.

Jon Nordmark, CEO of Iterate.ai, said mature businesses are seven digits from small service holders to global companies as organizations adopt low-code strategies to leverage cutting-edge, competitively competitive technologies. Has grown to include software licenses for. .. Iterate has been at the forefront of providing low-code access to many of the most innovative technologies. We are proud that our efforts have allowed us to be recognized within the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Paul Silver Great, Vice Chairman of Deloitte LLP and Leader of the Technology Sector in the United States, states that the Technology Fast 500 sheds light on key technology innovators each year, and this year is no exception. Faced with the myriad challenges of a pandemic, the best and brightest people were able to pivot, reinvent, transform and grow. We congratulate the award-winning organizations, especially the talented employees who are driving their success.

This pandemic emphasizes the urgent need for technology solutions in a variety of areas, including healthcare, fintech, energy technology, and entertainment, so this is the reliance on innovators like Technology Fast 500 winners. It states that it is more important than that. Industry leader in technology, media, and telecommunications in auditing and warranty operations at Christie Simons, partners, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Deloittes. Not only are these companies at the forefront and transforming the way they do business, but most importantly, they recognize the strategic importance of continuous innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology. increase.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate is the world’s simplest, safest, and fastest way to achieve innovation. The innovation platform facilitates steps along the innovation workflow, from dreaming big with trend analysis and new technology evaluations to building quickly with microservices software for rapid application development. The Iterate platform has two patents, and nearly 12 more are pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators looking for low-risk, systematic ways to expand their internal short-term digital innovation initiatives and long-term strategic planning. Iterate is globally located in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

In its 27th year, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy technology companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 winners are selected based on revenue growth for the fiscal year 2017-2020.

To be certified for Technology Fast 500, a company must own its own intellectual property or technology that is sold to its customers with products that contribute to the majority of the company’s operating revenue. The enterprise must have operating revenue of at least US $ 50,000 for the base year and US $ 5 million for the current year. In addition, the company has been in business for at least four years and must be headquartered in North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte means one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a private limited company (DTTL) in the United Kingdom, its member firm’s network, and their related entities. DTTL and its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also known as Deloitte Global) does not serve clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more US member firms of DTTL, related entities operating under the name Deloitte in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to certify clients under public sector accounting rules and regulations. For more information on our global network of member firms, please visit www.deloitte.com/about.

