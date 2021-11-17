Apple announces self-service repair program for iPhone 12 and 13 and above





Apple today announced a “self-service repair” program. This allows users to complete their own repairs through a new online store dedicated to parts and tools.

The self-service repair program provides access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for customers who are happy with the idea of ​​completing their own repairs, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. This scheme will be introduced in stages, adding repairs and supported devices over time. Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, said:

By increasing access to genuine Apple parts, we offer our customers even more options when repairs are needed. Over the last three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations where Apple genuine parts, tools, and training are available. We are currently offering an option for those who want to complete the repair themselves.

The first phase of the program will focus on the most commonly repaired parts of the iPhone, such as displays, batteries, and cameras, but more types of repairs will be available later next year. Next, Apple Silicon Macs with M1 chips such as the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac will join the scheme.

The Self-Service Repair Program is facilitated by the new Apple Self-Service Repair Online Store, which provides over 200 individual parts and tools to complete the repair of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at launch.

Customers seeking repairs are advised to first refer to the repair manual before ordering parts or tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Customers who return used or broken parts to Apple for recycling after the repair is complete will receive credit for their purchase.

Apple warns that self-service repairs are aimed at “individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices,” with “the majority of customers” as “the safest and most reliable method.” We encouraged you to visit a professional repair shop with certified technicians. Please request repair. “

The company also emphasized the significant global expansion of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools and training, as well as the growing number of independent repair providers alongside Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The self-service remediation program will be available in the United States early next year and will be expanded to other countries throughout 2022.

