Surprise Google Pixel 6 system update seems to improve fingerprint scanner

Google yesterday launched a surprise update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in mid-November. The patch is relatively small, about 15MB, and the build number only increases slightly from SD1A.210817.036 to SD1A.210817.037. The company doesn’t provide details about the new features, so Pixel owners need to guess exactly what’s being deployed. However, Verizon has published a change log for the new .037 build, stating that it “improves the performance of the device’s fingerprint sensor.”

The Pixel 6 in-display scanner issue is explained in detail at this point. It may take a long time to unlock, it may not work properly with the screen protector, it may fail to read your fingerprint, and in some cases it may unlock the device with another person’s biometrics. .. Google defended the poor performance of fingerprint scanners by claiming that they “use enhanced security algorithms.” Therefore, it may take some time to verify your identity. This mid-November update from Google seems to be aimed at addressing at least some of these issues.

Several Pixel 6 owners have reported a slight improvement in the consistency of the updated fingerprint scanner and a significant reduction in failure rate, especially when using screen protectors on Reddit threads. However, it’s not as fast as the Galaxy S21 or OnePlus 9 series sensors. Results are mixed, as some users have reported no improvement. This new build should also fix the scanner not working if the Pixel 6 is completely discharged.

Some Pixel 6 owners haven’t seen any improvement, but Google seems to have addressed some issues with the in-display fingerprint scanner in this minor update.

The company tends to release new updates for Pixel devices on the first Monday of every month. This surprise mid-month build to fix the fingerprint scanner shows that Google is paying attention to all complaints from Pixel 6 users.

