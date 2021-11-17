Cohere has partnered with Google Cloud to train large language models using dedicated hardware





Google Cloud, Google’s cloud computing service platform, today announced a multi-year collaboration with startup Cohere to accelerate enterprise natural language processing (NLP) by making it more cost-effective. Under the partnership, Google Cloud states that Cohere will help establish a computing infrastructure that enhances the Coheres API, allowing Cohere to train large language models on dedicated hardware.

This news arrives the day after Cohere announces the general availability of the API. This gives customers access to fine-tuned models for a variety of natural language applications at a fraction of the cost of their competitors. In a statement, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that big companies around the world are using AI to radically transform their business processes and provide a more useful customer experience. Working with Cohere, Google’s powerful, custom-designed NLP services will enable any organization to realize the potential of AI in an easier and more cost-effective way. [hardware]..

How to run Cohere

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Cohere was founded in 2019 by a team of pedigrees such as Aidan Gomez, Ivanchan and Nick Frost. Gomez, a former intern at Google Brain, co-authored the academic paper Attention Is All You Need, which introduced the world to a basic AI model architecture called Transformer. (Among other notable systems, OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Codexare are based on the Transformer architecture.) Zhang, along with Gomez, is from FOR.ai, an open AI research group with data scientists and engineers. I am a contributor. As for Frosst, like Gomez, he worked at Google Brain and presented his research on machine learning with Turing Award-winning Geoffrey Hinton.

Cohere has $ 40 million from Hinton, Google Cloud AI Chief Scientist Fei-FeiLi, University of California, Berkeley AI Lab Co-Director Pieter Abbeel, and former Uber self-driving car, even before launching commercial services. I procured it. Driving head Raquel Ultasun.

Unlike some competitors, Cohere offers two types of English NLP models, large, medium and small, generation and representation. The generative model can complete tasks such as generating text, writing product descriptions, and extracting document metadata. In contrast, expression models are about promoting apps such as language comprehension, semantic search, chatbots, and sentiment analysis.

To keep the technology relatively affordable, Cohere charges per-character access based on the size of the model and the number of characters the app uses ($ 0.0025 to $ 0.12 per 10,000 characters for generation). For representations, the range is $ 0.019 per 10,000 characters). Only generative models are charged for input and output characters, and other models are charged for output characters. On the other hand, all fine-tuned models, that is, models tailored to a particular domain, industry, or scenario, are charged at twice the baseline model rate.

Large language model

The partnership with Google Cloud will give Cohere access to a dedicated 4th Generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) running on your Google Cloud instance. TPU is a custom chip specially developed to accelerate AI training, enhancing products such as Google Search, Google Photos, Google Translation, Google Assistant, Gmail, Google Cloud AI API.

The partnership will continue until the end of 2024, with options to expand into 2025 and 2026. Gomez emailed VentureBeat that Google Cloud and Cohere have plans to partner on a market development strategy. We met with many cloud providers and felt that Google Cloud was in the best position to meet our needs.

Covers’ decision to partner with Google Cloud reflects the logistical challenges of developing a large language model. For example, the recently released Nvidias Megatron 530B model was originally trained on 560 Nvidia DGX A100 servers, each hosting eight Nvidia A100 80GB GPUs. Microsoft and Nvidia say they observed 113-126 teraflops per second per GPU during training for the Megatron 530B. This puts training costs in the millions of dollars. (Teraflops assessment measures the performance of hardware, including the GPU.)

Inference to actually execute the trained model is another task. With two expensive DGX SuperPod systems, Nvidia claims that inferences using the Megatron 530B (such as automatic sentence completion) take only 0.5 seconds. However, it can take a minute or more on a CPU-based on-premises server. Cloud alternatives may be cheap, but not dramatic, so we estimate the cost of running GPT-3 on a single Amazon Web Services instance at a minimum of $ 87,000 per year.

Cohere’s rival, OpenAI, is training a large language model on a Microsoft-hosted AI supercomputer. Microsoft invested more than $ 1 billion in the company in 2020, of which about $ 500 million was provided in the form of Azure computing credits.

Affordable NLP

At Cohere, Google Cloud, which already offers a variety of NLP services, is gaining customers in a rapidly growing market during a pandemic. According to a 2021 survey by John Snow Labs and Gradient Flow, 60% of tech leaders say their NLP budget has increased by at least 10% compared to 2020, and 33% of one-third spend more than 30%. Said it increased.

Craig Wiley, director of product management at Google Cloud AI, emailed VentureBeat that he was dedicated to supporting companies such as Cohere by providing advanced infrastructure to drive NLP innovation. Our goal has always been to provide the best pipeline tools for NLP model developers. By integrating NLP expertise from both Cohere and Google Cloud, we will be able to deliver exceptional results to our customers.

The global NLP market is projected to be worth $ 2.53 billion by 2027, from $ 703 million in 2020. If current trends are maintained, a significant portion of that spending will go to cloud infrastructure that benefits Google Cloud.

