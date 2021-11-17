The Future of Fiber Optic Innovation: Part I





Fiber optic communication systems have revolutionized one of the greatest changes in human history. The ability to communicate seamlessly, disseminate and economically around the world has revolutionized society more than any other technological advancement. Over the last few decades, we have moved from telephone to video, machine learning, telemedicine, automation and control systems. All of this relies on fiber optic communication systems combined with the data center environment. To be clear, there is no alternative technology to us. We know today that fiber optics can replace the incredible data capacity and global reach they offer.

In order to think about where communication takes us, we need to think about the greatest challenges of society. In the coming decades, society will experience workplace transformations, classroom reinventions, and redefinition of our cities. The focus will be on eradicating poverty across generations, transforming energy and transportation systems, and the uniform availability of data to optimize human efforts. In response to many of these challenges, telecommunications technology has begun to reinvent our finances. The system, our government, and our definition of borders will continue to make access to information even more ubiquitous. Fiber optic technology will follow this path in the coming decades as high-performance communications become even more important in our lives.

Continued to data centers optimized for low latency applications by increasing bandwidth and continuously reducing its costs, or centralized data centers for high power computing and efficient caching of information Information will continue to be evaluated and shared, we will enter a new era in which it is the analysis and management of that data that will change our lives. The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence control systems enhances human analysis of medical data, enables understanding of local and global environmental issues, and automates tasks that support a deeper understanding of our efforts. increase.

Optical communication technology is based on the essential synergies of fibers and semiconductors. These factors come together to deliver truly large, cost-effective bandwidth.

There is a growing trend towards optical aggregation rather than electrical aggregation, as only optical aggregation can provide continuous reductions in cost per bit and power consumption as a way to address that scale at the edge of the network.

The existing trend towards switching and routing virtualization continues, enabling the simplification of network architecture driven by the move to appliance-based building blocks. Interface standards between functionally optimized elements continue to evolve, enabling more open optical technology. Technology is deployed in a bandwidth-on-demand, software-reconfigurable architecture, so there is little need to upgrade edge elements. Provisioning is a responsive set of protocols that facilitates rapid bandwidth reprovisioning, moving from centralized to locally responsive. Bandwidth, like today’s electricity, becomes a utility.

Innovations will focus on devices and architectures that enable the overall power savings of the network and the simplification of connections from users to delay-sensitive and latency-tolerant data / computing centers within the network. Provisioning requires greater security than ever before. Gathering information and verifying its integrity. Over time, will this be achieved by integrating optics into electronics, or will it move to radical simplification of electronics and rely on optical processing to simplify networks and reduce power consumption? I understand.

The last few decades show that there is a predictable and fundamental trend for bandwidth to continue to grow, with the associated increase in its usefulness to the needs of society. On top of this predictability, we see a series of unpredictable technical and architectural breakthroughs that inevitably rely on cheap and abundant bandwidth availability. Technology of the past has already enabled incredible changes in the world, and I will continue to revolutionize the way society understands and solves its problems in the next 50 years.

Dr. Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Infinira

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lightreading.com/opticalip/the-future-of-fiber-optic-innovation-part-i/a/d-id/773569 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos