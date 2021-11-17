Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Review: Safe Remake





Screenshot: Pokemon Company

Nintendo Switch’s Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reviews are starting to drop, and the remake looks great. It’s a big disappointment for players who want a little more shake-up of the 2007 DS game. For hardcore fans playing new releases, putting Pokemon Company in front of them is probably not a problem.

Brilliant diamonds and shining pearls are apparently well known, so both VG247 and VGC use almost the same headings and call them faithful remakes, for better or for worse. According to VG247, Remake is the same game with a new paint coat that is simple and handsome, like a craftsman.

VGC is a more aggressive and controversial new XP sharing feature, a mechanism that is now common in more modern games, and a more fleshed out version of the original game tunnel that allows you to catch various Pokemon early. I praised the Grand Underground area. Outlets still thought that new additions weren’t wide enough to change your experience in a meaningful way. Both sites said the chibi art style would work, but criticized that the game was still starting at a snail pace.

Most of the early reviews are divided by whether the remake is too conservative and easy, or whether it’s a refreshing return to the classic and cozy formula of previous generation Pokemon games. Here’s what some others are saying:

polygon:

With so many Pokemon spin-offs, reimaginations, and new generations, the classic Pokemon game feels buried in many updated mechanics and impressive new features. But Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are plain remakes that bring players back to their original simple journey, and the first Pokemon game I’ve been fighting for nearly a decade.

Game Informer:

EXP Share is a great way to reduce seemingly unnecessary shatters and allow lesser-used Pokemon to respond to combat. However, the developers have not taken steps to balance this feature and there is no way to turn off EXP sharing. As a result, as the game progressed, my team felt that the level was too high, and that large-scale matches with Team Galactic and gym leaders were easy and insignificant. I had to steam through the challenger on the surface of Sinnoh and find more formidable enemies elsewhere.

Ars Technica:

My biggest criticism of Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls is that they are very skippable, whether you played the original game or not. They are some well-made and very faithful representations of some 15-year-old DS games. But without new Pokemon and other major gameplay updates, they feel like there are too many other games I’ve played before.

Gamespot:

While exploring the tall grass and walking around the city, the character looks retro properly, but the style looks especially good when the camera zooms in during the dialogue sequence. At that point, the artwork is really shining as you can see the depth and liveliness of the character. They look like living vinyl dolls.

Screenshot: Pokemon Company

Nintendo Life:

When Heart Gold and Soul Silver came out, they became the definitive DS titles and arguably the best games in the series. Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls don’t feel like creating something close to that level of impact. Also, it is not possible to emphasize how much the chibi art style has been downgraded from the original pixel art. Not only does it make the game feel cheaper, it also ruins the design of the game’s main adversaries.

Gamer:

As a result, if you already play and love Platinum, it’s difficult to play a new remake. We know more about these characters than Shining Pearl has ever tried to admit. Sure, they might all be a little up in 3D, but paradoxically flat-it’s hard to take the weight of Cyrus’ nihilism seriously when it looks like a character drawn from an off-peak Nick Jr. show. is.

Gamesradear:

Brilliant diamonds and shining pearls have some modifications to what were offered in diamonds, pearls, and platinum, but they don’t make enough sense to distract from what’s always there. Eliminating the real difficulty, what’s always there is just another Pokemon game. Not long ago that might have been enough, but as the franchise is moving towards reinventing the formula at Sword and Shield and Pokemon Legend: Arceus, the traditional nostalgia play is to build. Feels like an uncertain foundation for.

Nintendo didn’t send the code until the end of last Friday, so some big review sites haven’t considered the new game yet. As a result, IGN, Eurogamer, and others will not have reviews until the second half of the week. At this point, it is clear that the development of Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls is in full swing. This is evident from the fact that the game received a large first day patch to fix placeholder music and missing animations a week before its release.

Even before that, many of the games were leaked online, and data miners filled in the blanks to make sure there wasn’t much secret content waiting in the remake’s end-game area. Based on early reviews, the moment-to-moment adventure seems to have been just as predictable. Kotaku doesn’t have a game yet, but let us know what you think once you play it.

