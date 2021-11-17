What taught me that I work for Google, Amazon, LinkedIn





Shama Keskar is the co-founder and CTO of ad tech company Nickelytics. She has worked for a major technology company for years and learned a lot about becoming a leader. She was fearless and customer-oriented. This is her story, as told by Perri Ormont Blumberg.

This essay is based on a conversation about her career with Shama Keskar, a 42-year-old CTO from Mumbai, India. Edited for length and clarity.

I am the Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Nickelytics, an ad tech company based in Seattle, Washington. I grew up in Mumbai, India, in a conservative family where women’s education is not particularly desirable. I have made many achievements to my parents. My parents opposed all the difficulties to provide me with the best possible education.

In 1998, after graduating from Mumbai University with a bachelor’s degree in physics, mathematics, and education, I moved to the United States to earn a master’s degree in information systems.

As a graduate student, I got a job at a cashier at a sporting goods company. I only worked for a couple of months before I got a breakthrough career opportunity at Google. Google’s Keska.Courtesy of Shamake Scar

Originally I was looking for a job at Yahoo !, but I was refused, so I heard from a friend that Google was looking for a software engineer, so I applied online and got a job.

My new position has given me the rare opportunity to attend several meetings with the founders and observe their work process. I’ve been working for Google for the next five years and have been promoted to several tech leader positions.

All Google employees learn to release early and release frequently (RERO). This is a phrase aimed at promoting faster and higher software quality.

Since “iterate, iterate, iterate” is always our motto, we quickly learned the importance of speed and stability.

For example, if some of the software wasn’t working properly, the developer kept it until the defect was resolved or the project was aborted. Nickelytics evaluates this lesson on every initiative to ensure that the product is not complete until it achieves significant speed and stability. This has earned the trust of brands and advertisers.

My fellow Google employee has taught me to believe in myself and that my idea is Keskar (left), which is valid for the celebration of India’s Independence Day at Google.Courtesy of Shamake Scar

When I joined the Xoogler network, a group of Google graduates and current Google employees who help each other to advance their ambitions in the startup ecosystem, they became successful entrepreneurs and began to calculate based on that story. I met many ex-colleagues. risk.

Google’s transparent culture began in 2006 with its colleague Sudha to launch a cultural event to celebrate India’s Independence Day on the Mountain View campus for the first time. The event was full of Bollywood music, Bollywood and Indian classic dance performances. And an appetizing Indian food that is fully sponsored and supported by Google. Top executives such as Jeff Huber, former SVP of Google Ads, Bill Coughran, former SVP of Google Engineering, and Larry Brilliant, former Google VP and Executive Director, also attended.

When I left to join LinkedIn in 2009, I took a four-month break to try to launch an ad tech idea that didn’t finally realize Keskar (center right) on LinkedIn.Courtesy of Shamake Scar

Similarly, in 2012, I tried another startup called Novena +, a mobile app testing solution, but after getting a few clients, I finally struggled to raise money.

While at LinkedIn, I was fortunate enough to work on renewing their mobile experience. We delivered our products under tight deadlines and worked under the great leader Kiran Prasad, former Product and Engineering Vice President. When it was nearing completion, it was handed over to CEO Jeff Weiner to try out the product before it was released.

I remember the whole team of us attending the meeting when Jeff stopped by to share his thoughts. At the time, I was a product quality leader and wanted to know Jeff’s experience.

I was very relieved when Jeff came in with a smile and shared positive feedback. One of the product leaders jokingly said, “Jeff, when you came in, Shama had almost a heart attack.” We are working hard on this product and it was very encouraging to get positive feedback from our leadership for the baby we believed in. Like most of my experience on LinkedIn, it taught me to be obsessed with customers and always focus on providing attractive value to end users.

During the time I spent on LinkedIn, I found that there were some kind people at the top who laughed at Keskar’s (front right) innocent failure with the LinkedIn team.Courtesy of Shamake Scar

When I first joined LinkedIn as a Senior Engineering Manager, I hadn’t met Jeff yet. One sunny morning, when a man suddenly ran behind me, I put a badge on one of the entrances to the LinkedIn building. I couldn’t see his badge, so I stopped him and asked him to show me his credentials before entering. It turned out to be Jeff, and I apologized terribly. He continued to reassure me that I did the right thing and said he was grateful for my due diligence. This incident helped me become a fearless leader in the future.

In January 2016, I founded a startup called Spring Seattle with a few friends to provide small businesses with access to and training on the tools and platforms used by large businesses, but they were closed by the end of the year.

From 2017 to 2020, I worked as a senior engineering leader at Amazon. There, in the early days of Alexa, he specialized in the physical store organization Keskar (center) and her team at Amazon.Courtesy of Shamake Scar

In my role as a senior quality engineer, I was responsible for creating solutions that influenced hundreds of engineering decisions. I liked Amazon giving engineers a high degree of autonomy and ownership of the implementation details of the features they build, rather than a top-down approach.

At the beginning of Amazon, I was part of a game-changing product team. There, he was the only female leader in a group of eight or more male leaders of various personalities. Often I don’t attend important meetings or decision-making events, so I started the setup one-on-one with all the male leaders around me.

Then I started writing my thoughts and shared them with these colleagues. Since then, I have always begun to speak out, express opinions, and refer to customer metrics and data at conferences and brainstorming sessions to challenge some of their decisions.

After doing this for a while, my manager told me to ask my opinion and began to evaluate my proposal. Eventually, I was able to break the glass ceiling and become one of the leaders of this crew.

Amazon’s Kessker (right). Courtesy of Shama Keskar. In 2021, I contacted Nickelytics CEO Judah Longgrear on LinkedIn. He was looking for a CTO to scale up.

I started working for Google in the advertising sector and helped grow the platform by launching initiatives such as TV advertising, print advertising and radio advertising. It was here that my interest spread to the world of ad tech and I ended up joining Nickelytics.

I finished my trip to Amazon in October 2020 and first joined Nickelytics during the January 2021 trial period. I was hired full time in February. Longgrear and I shared a great match and it quickly became easier to formally join in to support the development of the outdoor advertising business.

Here’s my advice to other entrepreneurs moving from technology to working for them.

Focus on solving one problem at a time. Entrepreneurs often try to launch multiple initiatives at the same time to ensure that at least one is successful. If you need more feedback on your ideas, ask your friends and family.

If you’re not confident in your business, start with the minimum viable product (MVP) rather than the burden of building the entire product. Launch quickly to receive early feedback and work in the opposite direction from the same feedback.

In 2009, when I came up with a startup idea in the ad tech space, I often discuss ideas rather than receiving early customer feedback, focusing on business plan overviews, proof-of-concept building, and beta launches. Spent time. I continued to improve and fix this idea without actual support data from the customer, but the idea phase did not come true. This was a great lesson to learn early in my entrepreneurial career. Nickelytics now believes in launching a pilot first and modifying customer needs.

