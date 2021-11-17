Coveris presents two recyclable packaging solutions at COMPAMED





Coveris recommends switching from standard laminates to single-material packaging solutions, following the Healthcare Plastic Recycling Council’s design guidelines, and introduces two recyclable solutions at COMPAMED: Flexopeel T-Film and Formpeel T-Film.

These sustainable alternatives provide the same functionality and safety for medical packaging products while minimizing packaging and product waste.

Jan-Willem Bruijsten, Segment Lead Medical for Coveris, said: We strive to produce fully recyclable packages made from a single polyolefin solution, extending shelf life to reduce product waste. What’s more, all Coveris facilities use as much green energy as possible and use industrial waste recycling to limit operational waste.

On display at COMPAMED is a three-sided seal pouch sealed on Coveris’ new Flexopeel T pouch film, made from DuPont’s uncoated Tyvek 1073B. Designed to provide total optimal protection, this solution provides excellent puncture resistance and film transparency for rapid identification of packaged medical devices. This PE-based monofilm is compatible with ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, plasma and gamma irradiation using a soft, fiber-free exfoliation sterilization and user-friendly extraction. This solution can provide a product shelf life of up to 10 years, depending on the capabilities of the individual product.

Coveris is part of the Sterilization Barriers Association (SBA) Working Group to answer the growing problem of correct identification of highly rated recyclable packages by medical staff and create new icons on packages. The purpose of the new identification system is to simplify the recyclability and the origin of the material in one view and eliminate product waste.

For medical customers who manufacture bulk devices using Form-Fill-Seal equipment, Coveris offers a packaging solution using uncoated Tyvek 1073B sealed in a thermoformed single material structure called Formpeel T film. I designed it. One of the important highlights of this PE material is that it can be manufactured from 100m to 350m. The wide variety of thicknesses makes it an ideal solution for a variety of applications that replace standard A-PET and PET-G films, from highly flexible packages to semi-rigid. Another advantage is Formpeel T’s waist shrinkage and excellent molding properties. With a soft, fiber-free peeling effect, Formpeel T guarantees easy sealing and provides excellent peeling for Tyvek style. This solution is also perfectly compatible with ETO sterilization and gamma irradiation.

Bruijsten added: It is of underlying value that both Flexopeel T and Formpeel T have been tested with the Tyvek 1073B atcyclos-HTP to define the total recyclability of the package. The combination of Formpeel T and Tyvek reached high recyclability (> 90%), and Flexopeel and Tyvek reached excellent recyclability (> 95%) levels. This makes the combination of both materials easier to recycle and a highly sustainable solution compared to standard packaging available on the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/coveris-presents-two-recyclable-packaging-solutions-at-compa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos