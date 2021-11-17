Apple AirPods 3 vs Beats Fit Pro





Apple recently dropped two new true wireless earphones. The Beats Fit Pro for $ 199 and the AirPods 3 for $ 175. Both borrow quite a bit from the $ 249 AirPods Pro, the Fit Pro has active noise canceling and transparency mode, and the AirPods 3 rents a Pro. The overall look and some of their key features. So which of these more affordable options is right for you?

Both Beats FitPro and AirPods 3 do a lot from the former safe and workout-friendly design to the latter’s adaptive EQ and spatial audio support. However, after thorough testing, one of these sprouts appeared to be clearly prominent for most people. Here’s how Apple’s latest earphones stack up.

Sporty bud with excellent premium features

Beats Fit Pro is perfect if you want all the features of your AirPods Pro in a sportier, more colorful design.

Great sound and features for the price

AirPods 3 is the cheapest of Apple’s new earphones, offering powerful sound quality and features at that price.

I want to fit more safely with multiple ear tips

Mike Andronico / CNN

Both Beats Fit Pro and AirPods 3 are fairly comfortable to wear, but prefer the softer, safer fit offered by the latest Beats buds. Fit Pros’ rubberized wing tip design and soft silicone eartips fit snugly during exercise (both of these buds are IPX4 compliant and can handle sweat and water).

Beats Fit Pro includes three sets of replaceable eartips and several options for finding the right fit. By comparison, the AirPods 3 have a more open and one-size-fits-all design, and it’s still pretty comfortable, but I think the FitPro is more cozy.

Requires active noise canceling and transparency mode BeatsFit Pro is basically a sporty version of AirPods Pro. That is, you can take advantage of active noise canceling to block unwanted sounds and transparent mode to amplify external audio. Both of these features worked well in our tests, and more importantly, you can’t find them in AirPods 3.

If you can live without these two features, AirPods 3 and Beats Fit Pro have almost the same Apple-centric benefits. Both instantly pair with your Apple device, provide Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound, and feature adaptive EQ for on-the-fly music optimization. Equally impressive when it comes to audio quality, the AirPods 3 provide a slightly noticeable bass, and the Beats Fit Pro offers a more balanced and wider sound stage. But if you want to drown the outside world while you’re working (or working), you should go with the beat.

Related: Beats Fit Pro or AirPods Pro: Which earphone is best for you?

You need something that works well on both iPhone and Android. Both BeatsFit Pro and AirPods 3 work the same as users of the Apple ecosystem, but if you have an Android smartphone, there is no contest. Thanks to the Beats app for Android, FitPro offers almost the same feature set on all platforms. Android users can switch listening modes, customize controls, and run ear tip fit tests to find the right size tip. Both AirPods 3 and Beats Fit Pro will pair immediately with the Google Pixel 5a, but if you’re using Android, you can’t customize the former.

You like color (and physical control)

Mike Andronico / CNN

One of Beats Fit Pro’s favorites is the variety of smooth colors available, including black, white, sage gray, and especially clean stone purple. Meanwhile, the latest AirPods continue to be available in the same All Applewhite. The short stem certainly looks better than the 2nd generation AirPods, but if you want a color choice, check out the FitPro.

Beats Fit Pro also stands out from AirPods with physical controls, allowing you to control music playback and change listening modes with quick and satisfying clicks. The AirPods 3’s pinch control works fine, but prioritizes the immediacy of the Beats Fit Pros button, especially when it’s still active.

Main Specifications:

Price: $ 199.99 Color: Black, White, Sage Gray, Stone Purple Special Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio Water Resistance: IPX4 Size and Weight (Case): 2.44 x 2.44 x 1.14 inches, 1.9 Ounces

You want to save a few dollars

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Neither of these earphones is cheap, but the $ 179 AirPods 3 is slightly more affordable than the $ 199 Beats Fit Pro (now $ 174.99 on Amazon). Both models are likely to be available in the coming months, but now with the new AirPods, you can save $ 20 to $ 25. This is a significant change that can be spent in the months of accessories and Apple Music.

We recommend a simpler and more open earphone design. I love BeatsFit Pros’s snug silicone fit and active noise canceling, but I also know that not everyone wants earphones that fit snugly in their ears. The AirPods 3 has a nice open design that fits a little loosely, allowing you to listen to music well while incorporating a fair amount of ambient sound. If you want a sound that’s out of the box and you don’t want to mess with another sound, there’s something to say about the simplicity of AirPods 3s in listening mode.

Need a more compact case (and wireless charging)

Mike Andronico / CNN

The AirPods 3’s charging case is much smoother than the slightly thicker case that holds the Beats Fit Pro, especially if you have a slim pocket. This case also has the advantage of supporting wireless charging. This means you can place it on a MagSafe or Qi standard charger to lift the bud. This is something you can’t do with Beats FitPro.

Main Specifications:

Price: $ 179 Color: White Special Features: Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ Water Resistance: IPX4 Size and Weight (Case): 2.14 x 1.83 x 0.84 inch, 1.34 oz Mike Andronico / CNN

The $ 199 Beats Fit Pro and the $ 179 AirPods 3 are both some of Apple’s best earphones, but the latest Beats stand out in almost every respect. They have a safer and more comfortable fit than AirPods, provide active noise cancellation, and work very well on both iPhone and Android devices. It is also purple.

If you want to save $ 20, you still have a lot to like about the latest AirPods. They make great sounds, have all the convenience of Apple’s smartness, and include a more compact case. While you like the feel of the Beats Fit Pro, you may find the more open design of the AirPods more appealing. But unless those particular features are calling on you, most people recommend using beats.

