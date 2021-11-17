Modders oppose Take-Twos Grand Theft Auto proceedings





Screenshot: Rockstar Games

A lawyer representing four defendants in a Take-Two Interactive Softwares copyright infringement lawsuit against a group of Grand Theft Automodders recently responded to a video game conglomerate complaint and flatly denied some allegations of fraud. Did. They also claim that the work of their clients constitutes fair use under US copyright law.

All this turmoil began in early 2021 and quickly escalated. On February 13, the developers currently sued by Take-Two released re3 and reVC, reversing the designed source code for Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, respectively. This code was intended to improve the protracted problems of classic games and provide fellow mods with the foundation for building cool new stuff like the Switch and PlayStation Vita ports.

A week later, Take-Two enacted a DMCA removal for re3 and reVC repositories on Github, and the code sharing platform agreed almost immediately. The modders immediately filed their own counterclaim, claiming that the deletion was a mistake and that both projects were republished and published. Take-Two subsequently filed a lawsuit against the developer in September, claiming more than $ 300,000 in damages. And now the defendants are pushing back those claims.

Dissatisfaction with the copy of copyrighted material raised to enable software interoperability and bug fixes is a positive statutory defense filed in the Court District of Northern California on November 12. Read (h / t TorrentFreak). Such actions, including reverse engineering, are the usage of transformations.

Legal documents also say that neither Take-Two nor Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games has released patches or bug fixes for the original decades-old games Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. I’m pointing out that. Year. In fact, both games are pulled from both publisher stores and third-party platforms like Steam, and after giving way to the highly malicious definitive edition released last week, they are purchased by legitimate means. I can’t even do that.

Based on information and belief, the answer concludes that complaints about copies of copyrighted material did not affect the market for software complaints. Even if you have a copy of the copyrighted material, the complaint about that copy was not made for commercial or commercial purposes.

Take-Twos’ actions on these developers, while crap in their own right, happen when the gaming community’s views on companies are already at their lowest ever. Enhanced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is an unmitigated disaster of bugs and glitches, exacerbated only by the fact that you can’t even buy the original game. As always, it’s up to the modder to fix the worst problem, but Take-Two poses a constant threat and would be surprising if anyone wants to solve the same legal problem.

