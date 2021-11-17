Vanguard shipping release time and free weekend details





Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer will be available for free for a limited time, so I was here to make sure I was the first player in the queue. Want to know when the free multiplayer weekend starts and how you can download it? We have all the important details you need to know before the event. If you can break yourself open from Halo Infinite, there is another free shooter in town.

Call of Duty: When does Vanguard’s free access weekend start time?

According to the official Activision blog post from November 16th, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s free multiplayer weekend begins on November 18th at 1:00 pm east and ends on November 22nd at 1:00 pm eastern. Preloads don’t seem to be available, so you’ll have to wait until their start time to get the demo.

The free multiplayer weekend will run from November 18th to November 22nd. Activision / Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty: How do I download the free access version of Vanguard?

Given that the demo hasn’t been published yet, it’s impossible to know exactly how the download process works, but how the previous free multiplayer weekend worked with Black Ops Cold War. We can provide basic guidance based on this.

Access the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store on the web or on the platform of your choice. Search Vanguard for free. If the above start time rolls around, you may also see a demo on the front page of one of the storefronts. Your search should return some sort of Call of Duty: Vanguard free multiplayer demo. Download and play the demo.

On your PC, open Battle.net and select Play for Free from the Call of Duty: Vanguard tab.

Once available, we will do our best to provide accurate download links to all demos.

Call of Duty: What’s included in Vanguard Free Access Weekend?

In contrast to other free multiplayer or zombie festivals of the past, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first festival provides access to games throughout the competitive multiplayer suite. This means that while the free multiplayer weekend is in progress, all maps, modes, and playlists available to those who have paid for the game will also be available.

Shipping will be one of the various maps to play when the demo is published. Activision / Sledgehammer Games

Modes: TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmation, Search and Destruction, Champion Hill, Patrol, All Free Hardpoint Maps: Berlin, Bocage, Castle, Das House, Decoy, Demyansk, Desert Siege, Dome, Eagles Nest, Gabutu, Hotel Royal, Numanuma, Oasis, Red Star, Subpen, Tuscany, Champion Hill, Shipping.

If this demo works like all other free Call of Duty weekends, and later decides to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard, the progress made during the trial period will be carried over to the full game. ..

Call of Duty: That’s all we know about Vanguard’s free multiplayer weekend. When the details are published, please add information about the file size and download link.

Call of Duty: When will Vanguard Shipment be released?

Prior to Gunfight, the Shipment map was the smallest map in the history of Call of Duty. And it’s coming to Vanguard as another update for free weekend access. According to the official Call of Duty blog post, Shipment hits the Vanguard playlist just 24 hours before the free weekend begins. Therefore, it is already live on November 18th at 1:00 pm EST.

