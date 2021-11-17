Instagram shuts down companion app threads by the end of the year – TechCrunch





Instagram’s standalone messaging app Threads is shutting down. The app will no longer be supported by the end of December 2021, and the company confirmed with TechCrunch after reports of an impending closure via social media began to spread. Instagram plans to alert existing thread users with in-app notifications starting November 23rd. This will prompt you to return to Instagram and send a message to your friends in the future.

Threads was first introduced in 2019 as an Instagram companion app shortly after the company shut down its other standalone messaging app, Direct. Threads is a “camera-first” mobile used to post status updates and stay in touch with people you’ve designated as “best friends” on Instagram, rather than just focusing on your inbox experience. Constructed as a message. However, this app has not gained mainstream adoption. But instead of repeating the experience, threads have received little attention until last year’s renewal, which allowed us to send messages to everyone, not just “close friends,” as Direct once offered. It was.

The app provided a way to update the status, but it could also update the status automatically based on location, but it moved between different sections of the app until it was redesigned in 2020. It was difficult to do. With this update, Instagram sought to make it easy to switch between friends’ stories, camera interfaces, and other parts of the experience. Still, it didn’t work as a quick way to read the message and didn’t get a lot of traction as a result of the changes.

Today’s apps are ranked 214th in the Photos and Videos category of the US App Store. This shows that we couldn’t catch up with a wide audience. It’s also rated as a medium 3.1 star in 2,500 reviews because users have complained about its ease of use, layout, missing features, and glitches. App intelligence company Sensor Tower estimates that Threads has so far confirmed approximately 13.7 million global installs across the App Store and Google Play.

The closure will take place when Meta (formerly Facebook) is revamping its messaging platform. Following the thread’s debut, Facebook has made Messenger and Instagram interoperable. This means Instagram users can send messages to their friends on Facebook and vice versa. The update also included a number of new features, including how to co-view the video, react to emoji, and change the color of the chat. Ultimately, the company wants to include WhatsApp in this cross-platform messaging experience.

Of course, these changes raised the question of where small companion apps like threads would remain.

The app exit message was first discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi and then created by a small blog. However, Instagram hasn’t publicly confirmed the details yet, as the message hasn’t been seen by users of the app yet.

The company told TechCrunch that it decided to close the thread because many of its most beloved features, such as autocaptioning and status, have been or are currently being rolled out on Instagram. Instagram also felt that by not paying attention to two different apps, it could focus on its messaging efforts.

“We know that people care about connecting with close friends. We’ve seen this with the growth of messages on Instagram, especially over the last few years. We are now with close friends on Instagram. We’re focusing on strengthening the way we connect and discontinuing the Threads app, “an Instagram spokeswoman told TechCrunch. “We continue to bring the fun and unique features we had in the thread to our main Instagram app and build ways for people to better connect with their close friends on Instagram. This will allow us to do all this in our main app. We hope that the features will be easy to use, “they added.

The company says it will release new messaging features in its main Instagram app in the coming months.

On November 23, all threaded users on both iOS and Android will begin to see notifications that the app will shut down by December. The Instagram Help Center also displays a notification explaining that threads will no longer be supported. When your app is no longer supported, existing users will be logged out and your app will be removed from the App Store and Google Play. When the app closes at the end of the year, all threading features will be available in the main Instagram app.

