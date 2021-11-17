Northrop Grumman becomes VA Tech Innovation Campus’ key strategic partner





Directed by an architect at a visitor center planned on the Innovation Campus of Virginia Tech.

Northrop Grumman, the world’s leading aerospace and defense company, is a key strategic partner at Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus with a $ 12.5 million commitment to support research and education in quantum information science and engineering. became.

Corporate commitments will dramatically reinforce university activities in areas that may reshape industry and significantly change national security dynamics.

Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of the Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia, is very grateful for this extraordinary effort by Northrop Grumman. The advent of quantum computing will affect all industries and change the outlook for national defense. This new partnership will allow us to expand our work in this area in powerful new ways, sponsoring the new Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center at Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, a country-leading researcher in this area.

Virginia Tech faculty, students, and collaborators are collaborating at the crossroads of the quantum field to drive quantum mechanics from the laboratory to real-world applications. The new partnership with Northrop Grumman will allow universities to dramatically expand the scope of interdisciplinary quantum-related research and education. Northrop Grummans support is used for the following purposes:

Establish a donated faculty position to help recruit internationally recognized researchers to lead the New Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center on the Innovation Campus. Focusing on diversity, we award 5-10 graduate fellowship positions to recruit competitive PhD and Master’s degree candidates nationwide. Build a program that connects Northrop Grumman experts with the University’s Innovation Campus and the Blacksburg Campus-based Virginia Tech’s Department of Quantum Information Science and Engineering. Helps kindergarten to high school students, especially those in underrepresented groups, create or enhance a route program to prepare for STEM careers and ultimately form a more inclusive culture in the high tech sector. We support masters of engineering projects in computer science and computer engineering.

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus will invest an additional $ 15.8 million to establish a major US quantum architecture and software development center with total support for this initiative of $ 28.3 million.

The partnership with Virginia Tech will help support their vision of solving the world’s most pressing problems with innovative technology, said Northrop Grumman Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Innovation Campus. Kathy Warden, who is also a member of the advisory board, said. Through these partnerships, we can build a better collaborative approach to prepare future talents to support the development of the next generation of engineers, scientists and engineers while driving innovative and important research.

Advances in quantum science and engineering are projected to transform multiple pillars of technology across computing, sensing, and communications. For example, it can be used as a perfectly reproducible precision sensor by taking advantage of the quantum properties of individual atoms. By leveraging the new quantum effects of entanglement and superposition, quantum computers can run exponentially faster for certain types of problems. And by using the unique quantum principle that quantum information cannot be copied, it is possible to build a quantum network with security that cannot be broken theoretically. It is possible that the most innovative applications of quantum science have not yet been considered. Our ability to design quantum science and quantum systems has great potential to perceive, process and protect the world around us in extraordinary ways.

Both Northrop Grumman and Virginia Tech are aware of the groundbreaking nature of quantum information science and engineering, said Dan Sui, vice president of research and innovation at the university. Breakthroughs are one of the four frontiers Virginia Tech will continue to invest in. Our university has set up the Center for Quantum Information Science and Engineering in Blacksburg and has a large number of faculty members across five faculties. We are pleased to be able to significantly expand our quantum work through this new partnership with Northrop Grumman.

In 2017, breakthroughs were announced as one of the 10 major research-focused ideas by the US Open.

“Virginia Tech helps build and sharpen quantum engineering expertise. This partnership leverages the unique capabilities of quantum systems, such as entanglement, which Einstein called” action at a distance, “in real life. We consider it an important step in addressing challenges and promoting national security. President of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. Manages the company’s sensor, communications, and processing businesses.

Virginia Tech has a long-standing relationship with Northrop Grumman. The company employs dozens of directors and eight vice presidents who have graduated from Virginia Tech, and more than 700 university graduates work for the company. Northrop Grumman recently sponsored a graduate degree cohort of 25 employees taking courses at Virginia Tech. The company hired 60 students from the university as internships this summer. For over a decade, Virginia Tech and Northrop Grumman scientists and engineers have worked closely together on cutting-edge research and technological development in applications ranging from depths of the ocean to satellites in Earth’s orbit.

In addition, researchers at Virginia Tech and Northrop Grumman have co-authored eight publications over the past three years. Construction began in Alexandria in September, Virginia Technologies Innovation Campus is located approximately 15 miles from the main executive office in Northrop Grumman, Falls Church, Virginia. One of the Academic Building Innovation Campus will open in 2024.

Tim Sands, President of Virginia Tech, says advancing new dynamics in quantum computing is important for Virginia Tech, Northrop Grumman, the Washington, DC region, and the country. We are deeply grateful to Northrop Grummans for their generous support for research and education that supports the development of innovation, security and technology talent in the Commonwealth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theroanokestar.com/2021/11/17/northrop-grumman-becomes-key-strategic-partner-of-va-tech-innovation-campus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos