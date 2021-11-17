Battlefield 2042’s proximity sensor was disabled because it was causing a lag for some reason





DICE has temporarily disabled the Battlefield 2042 gadget, which claims to be causing rubber banding in Conquest and Breakthrough modes. Also, there is no ETA for returning items. The developers said on Tuesday that locking the proximity sensor would improve server performance and convince them to “keep temporary changes” for the time being.

The Proximity Sensor is a throwable that unlocks at level 22 and is one of Battlefield 2042’s few spotting devices used to identify and track nearby enemies. DICE did not explain how the gadget was causing rubber banding, but believes that disabling the gadget is worth the “unintended consequences”.

One of these consequences is a visual bug. The selected throwable now looks like another throwable on the deploy screen, but DICE says it spawns on the selected throwable. Other results only affect those who had a proximity sensor on the active loadout when disabled. DICE states in a known issue tracking post that changes to that loadout will be lost between rounds.

I was caught in some latency showers while playing Conquest yesterday, but I haven’t had a big delay after removing the proximity sensor. Therefore, we believe that gadgets are the cause here. Just because I want to know how such an unpretentious gadget was causing the lag, I hope to elaborate on the studio’s fixes.

In another Battlefield 2042 Performance News, Nvidia released an optimized Game Ready driver this week. After installing the driver, I didn’t see any difference in performance, but in today’s team chat I saw players saying that the results could be different due to the significant increase in frame rate. Last week’s new AMD driver promises better Battlefield 2042 performance on certain Radeon cards.

One of the things we’ve evaluated so far about the release of Battlefield 2042 is that DICE has a validated Twitter account that is used only to notify players about server issues, bugs, and patches. You don’t have to look for a general support account. Or find out what’s happening in the lead designer’s personal social media feed. Small things make a difference.

Early Access to Battlefield 2042 is now available to EA Play Pro subscribers and all users who have pre-purchased Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition. The $ 60 Standard Edition will be released this Friday, the official release date, but given the number of people already playing Battlefield 2042, that’s really just a nominal difference. We will review it online soon. In the meantime, what I think after playing Battlefield 2042 at last week’s EA Run event is:

