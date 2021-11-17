Google says the Pixel 6 update will improve the performance of fingerprint scanners





As originally reported by XDA Developers, Google has quietly released a Pixel 6 update that addresses fingerprint scanner issues. Details of the update can be found in the post on the Google support page. This page vaguely states that it contains minor bug fixes and fingerprint sensor performance improvements for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but does not provide details on how the sensor has been improved. ..

Dan Siefert called a fingerprint reader in a review of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month, noting that printed matter is often cumbersome and time-consuming to recognize. Google said that if scanners enhance their security algorithms, they can reduce performance and reliability. Google has never really shown if the scanner’s performance is related to a software or hardware issue with the device, and the first response is believed to be slow for the scanner to function properly with security features. It meant that.

But now that Google has released an update, the problem may be software-related after all. After downloading the Pixel 6 update, I asked a colleague at The Verge about their experience with fingerprint scanners to see if the update really made a difference. The survey results are as follows.

I’m not aware of the scan difference, but it seems that I’m less likely to use my fingerprint to unlock my phone.Richard Roller

I think the fingerprint reader works better, but I’ve never had a problem with my left thumb, but my right thumb has always tried a couple of times and now seems to work pretty fast.Barbara Krasnov

It’s certainly not that fast (or is it more accurate?). But at best, it’s still slower than the S20.Dieter Bone

Overall, the results of the Pixel 6 update are mixed. There seems to be some improvement, but it’s still not comparable to other fingerprint scanners. User responses on Reddit provide different results of the same kind. Some say the update fixes the problem, while others say it makes a difference, but only a few. It’s unclear if the fingerprint scanner update will be the last of its kind, or if Google plans another update in the future. Again, this issue may be related to the fact that Google has decided to use an optical scanner at the bottom of the screen instead of an ultrasonic scanner, in which case the owner of Pixel 6 You may be suffering from a problem. For now, the sensor seems good enough.

According to Google, an update consisting of two software builds, one for Verizon-specific devices (SD1A.210817.037.A1) and one for international models (SD1A.210817.037), started today and will continue next week.

Also, the update is only 14.56MB, but according to Google, it takes about 25-30 minutes to download and install, depending on the number of apps. This can also be proved by my colleague. If your device is on one of the major US or Japanese mobile operators such as AT & T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Google Fi, the update will be available in November. You can see a complete list of carriers on Google’s website. If the mobile carrier is not on the list, the update will be pushed to the device in December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/17/22787537/google-pixel-6-pro-update-fingerprint-scanner-slow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos