VR Globe startups say Meta’s recently announced prototype is “substantially identical” to its device, TechCrunch.





Facebook’s errr Meta unveiled a new prototype tactile feedback glove yesterday. It details that it could ultimately bring a new generation of AR / VR users closer to digital content than ever before. Today, a VR startup with the same mission called HaptX (previously mentioned here) has released a fairly aggressive statement accusing Meta of showing a prototype that is “substantially identical” to its patented technology. Did.

A statement by HaptX CEO Jake Rubin said his startup had been showing off their technology to “many Meta engineers, researchers and executives” for many years and hadn’t been consulted by the company about this latest project. It goes into more detail. “We haven’t heard from Meta yet, but they are trying to reach a fair and impartial arrangement so that we can address our concerns and incorporate our innovative technology into future consumer products. We look forward to working with you, “says Rubin.

A meta spokesman declined to comment.

Both HaptX and the recently announced Meta prototype use a technology called microfluidic feedback. Your mobile phone or game controller has tactile feedback that uses a small motor to simulate a humming or rumbling sound, but if you want to simulate a deeper sensation for your entire hand, microfluidic Feedback works differently using actuators that control the airflow through the tube’s network. You can refine the sensations associated with picking up objects and feeling the unique textures that are all digitally rendered.

Facebook has also exhibited many AR / VR prototypes over the years, showingcase complex technologies that never reach the final product, but test the cutting edge of a particular technology. HaptX has built tactile feedback gloves for enterprise clients over the years to miniaturize technologies that require a backpack-sized pneumatic box to help manage the sensory feedback of gloves. It’s still a very complex technology, and it’s probably years of development to reach the same mainstream audience that Facebook (now Meta) is pursuing in Quest 2.

It’s clear that the Meta team has also made significant progress in this technology. In a research blog post, Meta details that he created “the world’s first high-speed microfluidic processor,” a chipset in the glove that controls these feedback controls. “His goal is to address both sides of the AR / VR interaction problem, and the computer accurately understands and reflects the wearer’s hand movements, with complex and subtle nuances,” said one of the company’s researchers. It is to invent a soft and lightweight tactile glove that helps to reproduce the range of. The wearer’s sensations such as pressure, texture and vibration create the effect of feeling the virtual object by hand. “

Facebook has been criticized over the years by startups for improperly copying their products by major tech companies. They have also undergone some major scrutiny by regulators who claim to have engaged in anti-competitive behavior.

The complete statement from Rubin on HaptX is:

Over the last decade, HaptX has pioneered the field of microfluidic tactile feedback. Our award-winning technology has been widely featured in the popular Technology Press and is a tireless effort to develop and promote the unique benefits of Microfluidics as an approach to high fidelity tactile feedback. Have been piled up. With years of dedication of engineers, developers and investors, we also secure an industry-leading portfolio of patents to protect our technology and products.

In interacting with other companies in the VR industry, we have always believed that cooperation is paramount to the development of the industry as a whole. Over the years, we have invited many Meta engineers, researchers and executives to demonstrate innovative tactile technology.

Today, Meta unveiled its own prototype microfluidic tactile feedback glove. The core components of this prototype, including a silicone-based microfluidic tactile feedback laminate and a pneumatic control architecture, appear to be substantially identical to HaptXs’ patented technology. We welcome interest and competition in the field of microfluidic haptics. But for the industry to thrive, competition must be fair.

Meta hasn’t contacted us yet, but we’ve worked with them to address our concerns and make a fair and impartial arrangement that will allow us to incorporate our innovative technology into future consumer products. I am looking forward to reaching you.

