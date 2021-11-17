Google identifies trends that will shape the future of travel





Google’s new study reveals three major trends destined to play a role in the continued recovery of travel in 2022, including an increase in the “moments of life” that people have put on hold for the COVID-19 pandemic. I have made it clear.

The tech giant also plans to make the trip more comprehensive and purposeful over the next year, revealing new data to back it up.

advertisement

Now popular

According to a Google-consigned Ipsos survey, more than half (56%) of Americans could attend a moment of life, such as a wedding, moving, or a new job, at some point in the next two years. In addition, 78% of the group are considering trips related to those moments. Travelers who booked accommodations and flights during their lifetime most valued affordability (85%), and surveys show flexible change and cancellation policies (78%), COVID safety guidelines and restrictions. Respect for the brand (70%).

Interestingly, Google also found that travelers who have made large trips in the past year spend an average of 71% of their time researching online travel, with more than half (57%) of those individuals being online sources. I found that I was using to get relevant inspiration and ideas. Their trip.

Regarding more comprehensive travel, according to a Google / Storyline Strategies report, travelers tend to focus on cultural involvement as a key factor in determining their destination, 86% of color travelers. Has traveled abroad for this reason. Studies also show that three in four travelers will look for information specific to their cultural and ethnic background. Top sources include reviews, travel guide sites, and social media influencers.

Citing an Ipsos survey, Google also points out that environmental friendliness is important for potential travelers, with more than half of people considering factors such as carbon emissions and offsets when considering travel. Indicates that there is. In addition, 51% of travelers staying at accommodation or booking a lifetime flight say that sustainable / eco-friendly options are important when deciding on a brand.

This report arrives a month after Google reveals key trends and insights in vacation travel marketing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.travelpulse.com/news/features/google-identifies-the-trends-that-will-shape-the-future-of-travel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos