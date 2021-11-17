The latest tenant of Tel Aviv University Rutgers Tech Hub





New Brunswick, NJ The Tel Aviv University in Israel is the latest addition to the Innovation & Technology Hub, with Governor Phil Murphy and Rutgers University opening a large new education / science / technology campus in the heart of New Brunswick. I am planning.

Scheduled to open in 2024, the NJ Innovation & Tech Hub will be a 10-story, 550,000-square-foot, $ 665 million complex on Albany Street, directly opposite NJ Transit / Amtrak Station.

Think of it as New Jersey’s answer to Google’s Mountain View campus or Silicon Valley. Murphy wants to turn New Brunswick into the next iPhone-like product, or where new life-saving cancer treatments are invented.

Rutgers, Princeton University, Hackensack Meridian Health, and RWJ Barnabas are all housed together under one roof on the TechHub.

You can now add Tel Aviv University to the list.

On Wednesday, the presidents of Tel Aviv University and Rutgers announced a memorandum of understanding not only to enable Tel Aviv University to maintain physical space within the hub, but also to share information between the two major research universities in the world. I signed it.

New Jersey version of Silicon Valley

TechHub is scheduled to open in 2024. Construction just started last month.

When completed, the NJ Innovation & Tech Hub will be one of Murphy’s most permanent legacy. Murphy’s goal is that the two most respected universities in the state (Ratgars, Princeton) and the two largest hospital networks in the state (Hackensack, NJ) do not compete with each other, but in research, ideas, and technology. We operate jointly from one building that shares progress.

Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical College will also move to the hub. The hub will be connected to the state’s first stand-alone cancer treatment center, the $ 750 million Rutgers Cancer Pavilion. Construction started on that this year as well. The hub will also house the Rutgers Translational Research Facility (“translational” is a term cast by scholars to put scientific discoveries into practice).

Murphy first started talking about the idea of ​​a hub on the campaign trail when he was running for governor five years ago.

“There will be no such research power under one roof anywhere else,” Murphy vowed. “Think of everything that Rutgers does. Think of everything that Princeton does … (they) can walk down the corridor and collaborate with scientific and pharmaceutical researchers. Here’s new. A business is born and a new job is born. “

The governor said the doors for private companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck to rent space there are “widely open.” However, hubs are not limited to major pharmaceutical companies. He also wants the hub to be a starting point for technology and small business start-ups.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed Wednesday in Israel by President Jonathan Holloway of Rutgers University and President Ariel Polat of Tel Aviv University. Governor Murphy effectively participated through Zoom.

A grant program will also be established to use New Jersey taxes to seed five collaborative research projects between Rutgers and Tel Aviv students and professors.

“[Hub]could be the most meaningful and profound investment the state has ever made, which will bring innovation and discovery from the bench to the bedside,” Hollowway said earlier. .. “This investment brings together the power of one of the best public research universities in the United States with industry and other academic partners to drive innovation that disrupts and transforms state and regional economies. . “

Rutgers and Tel Aviv University have previously collaborated on COVID-19 research, drug discovery, cybersecurity, gene therapy, and nanomaterials.

Tel Aviv University is the largest and most comprehensive university in Israel, with 30,000 students and 125 schools and faculties.

