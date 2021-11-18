Sundar Pichai, not Metaverse, sees Google’s future with internet search, AI





By Mark Bergen,

While many other tech giants are embracing Metaverse as the next frontier of growth, Sundar Pichai sees Google’s future in its oldest service, Internet Search.

Google’s CEO and parent, Alphabet Inc., Pichai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Emily Chang at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in Singapore that our mission is timeless. I feel that I am. We need to organize our information more than ever.

Earlier this month, Alphabet temporarily exceeded its $ 2 trillion market value, thanks to growth in sales and profits during the pandemic. When asked where the next sign came from, Pichai pointed out his company’s core services. He predicted that consumers would ask more questions to the computer with voice and multimodal experiences. The ability to adapt to all of this and evolve search continues to be the greatest opportunity, the CEO said.

Read also: Google’s parent company Alphabet reaches a valuation of $ 2 trillion

Since acquiring Google in 2015, Pichai has pushed the company deep into cloud computing and artificial intelligence in the face of increased regulatory oversight. In an interview, Pichai checked Google’s major growth businesses, the cloud, YouTube video services, and their app stores, and stated that their investment in AI was at the root of each.

Indian-born executives also said they expect more Google products to be first developed and tested in Asia before they spread around the world. But not in China. Following employee turmoil after icing plans to bring search to mainland China in 2018, Google has moved most of its services away from the most populous countries. I haven’t seen that change, Pichai said.

But he doesn’t share that other Silicon Valley executives have a dim view of China’s technological progress. Pichai acknowledged that Google is strangling with Chinese companies in the areas of AI and quantum computing, but said the United States and China have room to cooperate in areas such as climate change and AI safety. Insisted.

Microsoft Corp. And some of Google’s biggest buddies, such as Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms Inc., are touting the future around the Metaverse virtual world. Google has taken several approaches in virtual reality and augmented reality products, but with limited success. A few years ago, its first attempt, Google Glass headgear, flopped famously. Google recently put these efforts into a new department reporting to Pichai, but he didn’t provide details about the strategy.

He said I’m always excited about the future of immersive computing. It doesn’t belong to any company. This is the evolution of the Internet.

Metaverse evangelists often talk about the possibility of incorporating new technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies. With the exception of some cloud partnerships, Google has largely avoided this part of the industry.

Pichai said he does not own cryptocurrencies. He said I wish I had done it. I got my hands on it, you know, go in and out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/business/not-metaverse-sundar-pichai-sees-google-s-future-in-internet-search-ai-1051634.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos