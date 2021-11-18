SpaceX hopes to launch Starship Flight in January





The Starship prototype test will launch six Raptor rocket engines in Bocachica, Texas on November 12, 2021.

SpaceX

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that SpaceX “wants” to begin its first orbital flight test of its giant starship rocket in January. The schedule depends on testing and regulatory approval.

“We will have a series of tests in December, preferably in January,” Musk said at a meeting of the National Academy of Science and Technology Medical Academy Space Research Committee.

Starship is a giant next-generation rocket being developed to launch cargo and people on missions to the Moon and Mars. The company is testing prototypes at a facility in southern Texas and has made several short test flights.

SpaceX hopes that Starship will be fully reusable and that both the rocket and its boosters will land after launch and be recovered for future flights. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is partially reusable. The company can land and restart boosters on a regular basis, but not the top of the rocket or the stage.

The company’s next major step in developing Starship is to get going. First, the company needs a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration for its mission, and regulators expect to complete key environmental assessments by the end of this year.

Musk said he was uncertain whether Starship would successfully reach orbit on his first attempt, but emphasized that he was “confident” that the rocket would reach space in 2022.

“We are aiming for a high flight rate next year,” Musk said.

SpaceX aims to launch as many as 12 starship test flights next year, completing the “test flight program” and launching the “actual payload in 2023”. He emphasized that creating a mass production line for Starship is important to the program’s long-term goals, and the current “biggest constraint” in rocket manufacturing is how fast the Raptor engine needed for Starship can be built. I pointed out that.

“I think we probably need 1,000 ships or something like that for life to be multi-planetary,” Musk said. “SpaceX’s comprehensive goal was to advance space technology so that humanity could become a multi-planetary species and ultimately a space-flight civilization.”

SpaceX has signed a $ 2.9 billion deal with NASA to develop a starship to bring spacecraft to the moon, but Musk said the company “doesn’t anticipate international cooperation” or to a rocket program. He said he did not provide external funding.

“”[Starship] So far, at least 90% has been funded internally. “

SpaceX has raised billions of dollars over the past few years to fund both Starship and its satellite Internet project, Starlink, and its valuation has recently reached $ 100 billion. I am.

