Government and Industry Partners Celebrate Virginia Tech National Security Studies Institute | VTx





Recently, university leaders, industry partners, and members of the intelligence community have come together to celebrate the establishment of the Virginia Tech National Security Institute at Deloitte Headquarters in Washington, DC.

Tim Sands, president of Virginia Tech, told the audience. The growth of national security research enables us to anticipate and respond to rapidly evolving changes in the world.

Kristine Korva, Principal of the Deloitte Government and Public Services Intelligence Subsector, welcomes attendees to the event and directs Virginia Tech to further explore the company’s collective talents, resources, and commitments. I shared what I’m looking forward to.

Vice President Research and Innovation Dan Sui, who hosted the event, said it was exciting to meet and be together to celebrate an important milestone at Virginia Tech.

To be honest, the university has begun a sesquicentennial celebration, 150 years after it was founded as the University of Agricultural Machinery in 1872.

Looking back on the past, Sands said he was looking to the future and evolution as a land-grant in the 21st century. We are an agile research university deeply rooted in national service and, coupled with federal-wide responsibility as a Land-Grant University, are in a unique position to expand our influence through the National Security Institute. ..

Officially launched in September, Virginia Tech’s National Institute of Security is built on a 12-year safe research and learning program catalyzed by a donation from Virginia Tech graduate Ted Hume. Ted Hume, along with his wife, is the origin of the name Ted and Karin Hume National Center. Security and technology. In addition, Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation (VT-ARC) has developed a complementary portfolio of technical services work for governments and is conducting applied research utilizing the technology developed at Virginia Tech.

Today, this deliberate technical and applied research is supported by institute faculty and staff working with more than 800 students from six Virginia Tech schools.

together, [with the Hume Center and VT-ARC]Eric Paterson, director of the National Security Institute at Virginia Tech, is revolutionary to support seven startups, backed by about $ 300 million in venture capital born from inventions by Virginia Tech researchers. He said that he created a new technology.

Inventions from researchers and faculty at Virginia Tech’s National Security Institute bring breakthrough discoveries to the market and are supported by the university’s LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCHs team, which engages with industry partners.

Experiential learning, nurtured by faculty professionals, is the foundation of Virginia Tech’s innovation, and Virginia Tech occupies a unique position among other national security institutions.

Partnerships with governments and corporate organizations combined with hands-on learning are facilitated by programs such as Hume Scholarships, Intelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence, and industry- and government-sponsored vertical integration projects, traditional graduation theses. And the dissertation prepares graduates of the Virginia Institute of Technology Patterson explained that it would meet the needs of the country.

At the institute, researchers will work with students to accelerate technological development and further demonstrate and commercialize to improve the human experience.

Our future leadership relies on building the strengths of higher education and research firms based on our strengths and adapting to the technology and complexity of the new century, according to the National Geospatial Information Agency. Tish Long, director and president of the Virginia Tech Visitors Committee, said. .. At the same time, we need to accelerate the development of the next innovation and at the same time train the workforce to realize those innovations. You can’t just focus on technology. We must use all means of power to secure the future of American security.

Related Links:

Virginia Tech National Security Institute is ready for growth and excellence

Virginia Tech has launched the National Security Institute.Eric Patterson Appointed Executive Director

Eric Patterson Appointed as First Managing Director of Virginia Tech National Security Institute

