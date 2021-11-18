What Does Apples’ New Repair Program Mean for You (and Your iPhone)





Apple delivered an early holiday gift to environmentally friendly do-it-yourselfers on Wednesday. It said it will soon start selling parts, tools and instructions for people to repair their iPhones themselves.

A big win in the right to repair the movement, tech makers demanded that customers provide the components and manuals they needed to repair their smartphones, tablets and computers.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others have long fought legislation to make such repair resources publicly available. But this summer, the move gained momentum when the Federal Trade Commission announced that it would strengthen law enforcement against tech companies that made it difficult to repair gadgets.

For decades, the idea that people could maintain their home appliances was unrealistic. Genuine parts are difficult to obtain, repairs are expensive and can be intimidating. When a phone or computer broke, buying a new one was the easiest option.

Now, Apple’s self-healing program shows that the tech industry may finally be warming up maintenance to become part of the gadget-owning experience.

Nathan Proctor, director of the US Public Interest Research Group, a consumer advocacy group working on the right to repair the law, said it was a victory for the repair shop, a victory for the consumer, and a victory for the planet.

Explain what this means to you.

What does the Apples program on a broken iPhone mean?

Starting early next year, Apple will be able to use the online store to order parts and tools to repair new products such as the iPhone 12 and 13, and recent Mac computers. Customers who send broken parts to Apple will receive credit for the purchase of new parts.

The program focuses on the most common items that need to be modified, such as screens, batteries, cameras, etc., before extending to other types of components.

The company hasn’t released a list of parts costs yet, but said consumer prices would be paid by an authorized repair shop. Currently, after the broken screen is traded in, the replacement iPhone 12 screen costs about $ 234 at an authorized shop. The Apple Store costs about $ 280 to repair an unwarranted iPhone 12 screen.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement that increasing access to genuine Apple parts gives customers even more options when repairs are needed. ..

Why is this a big deal?

In short, you will have more options for repairing iPhone that can lower your cost.

Previously, it was easiest to access the Apple Store to repair your iPhone. But just as taking your car to a dealer for repairs isn’t the cheapest option, going to an Apple store wasn’t the most cost-effective.

Another option was to bring the iPhone to a third party for repair, but it could be a more competitive price. This year, when I took my broken iPhone XS screen to the Apple store, it was estimated at $ 280 for repairs, compared to $ 180 from an independent retailer.

Still, Apple is making iPhone repairs increasingly difficult for third-party shops, and Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, which sells parts and issues instructions to consumers to repair electronic devices. Said.

Even with genuine parts, some repairs could only be certified with Apple’s software tools and were not open to the public. Apple provided these software tools only to staff and authorized repair shops who signed the contract and agreed to purchase parts only from the company. These licensed stores are more likely to charge higher prices than unauthorized stores.

Apple’s new program opens more doors. You can try to repair your device yourself to save cash. Alternatively, you can purchase the part from Apple and have someone else repair it.

All of this can encourage people to maintain and maintain their products longer, as well as regular car maintenance. This has the impact of reducing technology waste and helping the environment.

What if I don’t own an Apple product?

Apple has historically been one of the loudest opponents of the right to repair movements. The company cited security risks such as hijacking customer data during unauthorized repairs as the main reason for not exposing parts and instructions to the public.

Therefore, this news is important to non-Apple customers. If Apple, one of the world’s most valuable public companies, has set new standards for repairs, especially if you want to avoid federal fines, you can expect other tech makers to follow suit.

The announcement marks a major step forward in securing our repair rights, and Wiens said he is proud of Apple for this bold move.

