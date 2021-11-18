Google has dropped the 2021 Top 100 Trend Gifts, and many are in Amazon





Holidays are approaching and competition to make do with all the gifts on the shopping list has begun. Thankfully, Google has released 100 Top Trend Gifts for 2021 to provide some inspiration. It spans seven categories and features the most searched products in health and beauty, games, kitchen gear, fragrances, sports and fitness, toys and games, and technology. You will want to get everything as soon as possible.

Google’s list includes customers’ favorite products from popular brands such as Nespresso and Dyson, as well as discoveries under radar such as Valve’s virtual reality set.

Unlike last year’s list, which focused on health and wellness items, this year has a lot of technology and kitchen utensils. In the latter category, coffee makers are the main focus. A versatile machine that brews both coffee and espresso, the Nespresso Deluxe is one of the most acclaimed options and, even better, is currently on sale. Other notable kitchen products include the Vitamix Immersion Blender, a handheld stainless steel gadget that blends faster than ever, and the Ninja Air Fryer, a multifunctional cookware that has earned nearly 25,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. there is.

For the game enthusiasts on the list, check out the Oculus and Valve VR sets and entertain for hours. If someone in your life has been using the same old headphones for years, consider upgrading like these sophisticated earphones from Raycon. Or give an additional home security gift with Ring Video Doorbell 3.

In beauty, coveted brands such as Dyson and Peter Thomas Roth, such as Dyson Air Wrap Complete Styler, made the cut this year. The hair tools sought after are designed to cut drying times in half and keep hair smooth, thanks to multiple brush attachments to meet different styling needs. Amazon shoppers call it a “revolutionary” and “complete game changer.” In terms of skin care, Peter Thomas Roth’s Hydra Gel Eye Patch is an easy way to provide hydration to the area under the eyes. Hyaluronic acid-based eye gels help remove smooth lines and dark circles. The reviewers “display the results quickly” and say “it’s worth the money”.

