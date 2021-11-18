14 Dallas Regional Companies Create Deloitte 2021 Tech Fast 500 List »Dallas Innovates





Deloitte today announced the 2021 Technology Fast 500 ranking, with 14 companies from the Dallas region on the list. The annual report ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy technology companies in North America.

In a statement, Deloitte LLP Vice Chairman and U.S. Technology Sector Leader Paul Silver Great said, “In the face of the myriad challenges of a pandemic, the best and brightest people will pivot, reinvent, transform and grow. I was able to do it. ” “We congratulate the award-winning organizations, especially the talented employees who are driving their success.

Christie Simmons, a partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, said: , And Deloitte’s industry leader in technology, media, and telecommunications in auditing and warranty operations.

Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500 list includes 14 companies in the Dallas region.

A Dallas-based labor management platform “built for modern workers,” Shiftsmart ranks 96th in the North Texas rankings with revenue growth of 1,649%.

Shiftsmart CEO Akash Kumar said in a statement that helping retail and hospitality workers during a pandemic and working with the Small and Medium Business Administration has spurred Shiftsmart’s strong revenue growth.

In June, Dallas Innovates said Shiftsmart co-founders Patrick Brandt and Kumar were finalists in the southwestern part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Last spring I wrote about the adoption of Shiftsmart’s new leadership, followed by a report on the company’s technology to support the scheduling and staffing of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year I wrote about Shiftsmart’s $ 16.3 million equity financing. I also wrote about Get Shift Done, a North Texas non-profit organization for hospitality workers during a pandemic. It was formed in partnership with the Texas Community Foundation by Anurag Jain, CEO of Brandt and Access Healthcare at Shiftsmart.

Other North Texas companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list include:

Dallas-based IT cost optimization and digital transformation company Crayon ranked 155th with 881% revenue growth. This costume is part of a global company headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Aligned, a Plano-based data center platform focused on adaptable and future-proof technology, ranks 157th with 870% growth. Last year, I wrote about the closure of the $ 1 billion credit facility, one of the largest in the history of data centers, by Aligned.

Brainvire Infotech, an award-winning plano-based digital transformation agency, ranks 180th with 755% growth. Brainvire provides advisory, design and engineering solutions to different industries and companies around the world.

Dallas cloud-based business management platform o9 Solutions has nearly beaten the Top 200 and is ranked 203rd with a 674% growth rate. The company is driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations. Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9, is a finalist of the Innovation Awards 2022 Innovator of the Year presented by DCEO and Dallas Innovates.

Compass Datacenters, a Dallas-based custom movie-in-ready data center builder, ranks 305th with a 406% growth rate. Last year, I wrote about how Compass participated in the B2B podcast trend in the Not Your Fathers Data Center Podcast.

Qentelli, a Dallas-based company that enables organizations to run, grow and transform their businesses through technology and “digital twins,” ranks 323rd with a 376% growth rate. See the profile of Sanjay Jupudi, president and founder.

Alkami, a Plano-based provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions, ranks 367 with a 318% growth rate. Last spring, we wrote about Alkami’s planned IPO launch at a $ 2 billion valuation. In September, we covered the company’s first acquisition since its launch.

Dallas-based company Apex Fintech Solutions provides the infrastructure to run some of the world’s top digital trading platforms, ranking 424th with a 270% growth rate. Last spring, we wrote about Apex’s innovative solution that gives investors immediate access to funds when selling US stocks.

Appspace, a Dallas-based software platform that delivers content to workplace devices and digital signage, ranks 443th with a 251% growth rate. Appspace helps businesses connect their digital and physical workplaces with communication, workplace, and management solutions.

Dallas-based mobile security platform Zimperium ranks 444th with a 251% growth rate. According to the company, it is the only mobile security platform designed for enterprises that protects both mobile devices and applications to ensure secure access to data. I wrote about how Google chose Zimperium to scrutinize applications in the Google Play store.

Dallas-based security technology company Zix ranks 470th with a 233% growth rate. Zix offers email encryption services, email data loss prevention, and mobile applications designed to meet the corporate technology trends of personally owned devices. Just this month, I wrote about OpenText’s acquisition of Zix in a $ 860 million deal.

Based in Dallas and maximizing bill reimbursement for hospitals, healthcare systems, and physician groups, Argos Health ranks 475th with a 230% growth rate. Argos focuses on complex claims that are the most difficult for providers to resolve, with revenues of over $ 1.5 billion being recovered.

Newline Interactive, an Allen-based touch display technology company, ranks 480th with a 226% growth rate. Newline focuses on enterprise and educational solutions by featuring a new interactive ecosystem with a set of innovative digital tools that take meeting rooms, classrooms, conference calls and collaboration sessions to a whole new level. I’m guessing.

Thirteen other Texas companies have created Deloitte’s Fast 500 list.

Austin’s Shipwell is close to the top of the list with a revenue growth rate of 32,670%, with:

Austin’s L7 Informatics, No. Growth of 8,288% at 26 Austin’s OJO Labs, No. Growth of 6,743% at 29 Houston’s Enercross, No. Growth of 6,230% at 31 Austin’s AlertMedia, No. Growth of 773% at 172 Austin’s Molecular Templates, No. 241 549% growth Austin’s Blue Prism, No. 269, 479% growth Houston’s Onit, No. 304, 408% growth Austin’s Eagle Eye Networks, No. 307, 403% growth Houston’s Graylog, No. 309, 402% growth Austin’s CrowdStreet, No. .. 337, 360% growth Austin’s Digital Turbine, No. 366, 319% growth Austin’s ActivTrak, No. 404, 287% growth

