Sequoia, 120 Angel Investors Support Former Google Executive Consumer Finance Startup Arbo Works – TechCrunch





Google’s executive team, many of whom have worked together for years, left the company earlier this year to launch a startup. Fintech company ArboWorks has raised a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India, the two said Thursday.

ArboWorks, led by Caesar Sengupta, said Thursday that 120 angel investors (mostly from Google) participated in a seed funding round. “This group includes CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, founders of successful startups, senior management of technology and financial institutions, and deep practitioners of AI and ML,” he said.

The startup hasn’t disclosed the size of the round, but two sources familiar with the issue said it was an eight-digit investment in TechCrunch.

Sengupta, who previously led Google’s Next Billion Users program, told TechCrunch in an interview that the money has provided the ArboWorks runway for several years. He said it was a very important round.

Arbo Works has eight co-founders, all of whom previously worked at Google. In fact, the Arbo Works website lists 21 teammates, 20 of whom previously worked for Google (and many worked for the company’s payment products).

We all enjoy working with each other. It sounds strange to say this, but he laughed and said he wanted to continue working with him everywhere, even if he was selling bananas. Google is a big company, but much of this group is centered around Sundar (the company’s CEO, Pichai) and is working on Chrome OS. The group was together. In fact, he said many people moved to Asia when I came here.

So what is Arbo, headquartered in Singapore and the United States, working on? Sengupta is still hesitant to share. But he provided some context for the opportunities that startups see. Sengupta, who developed and launched the peer-to-peer payment app Tez in India, said the startup has identified an open space in the world of consumer finance.

We believe that the general world of finance itself can be dramatically improved. With payments, we see that fragment reinvented, but when you think of your money, the consumer experience there has a lot to develop. That new space in consumer finance. He said we want to bring a great consumer experience with deep technology.

We are starting from the US market, he said, because the space we are chasing is more open in the US market. But we are building global products. I will bring it to India soon.

Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia India, said ArboWorks has selected “a large open issue in the global fintech space.”

He added: “Caesar and the team were uniquely achieved by building multiple state-of-the-art products used by billions of Internet users on the planet. Such successful teams work together. It’s rare to start up. Like many other consumer fintech companies we support, this is also a more user-centric approach, more comfortable than it may currently exist. We need a user experience and a more seamless and scalable platform. Team Sequoia India and I are the very talented dozens of people who are gathering to join this journey and pursue a very exciting mission. I couldn’t thank you any more for joining forces with some Arbonauts. “

I asked Sengupta why ArboWorks couldn’t create what it was trying to create within Google.

He said big companies are another kind of beast. We are product builders. We want to build our products rather than addressing complex partner issues, external regulatory agencies, and political issues. Google is now a very iconic company, and you can’t take a step unless six people have six different opinions from the outside.

We went out [Google] With a very very friendly note. Sundar is more than my brothers mentors and bosses, and he will always stay that way. I owe him much of my life, he said. Did Pichai invest in Arboworks? Sengupta declined to comment, but said that many Google Readers favor startups.

Arbo Works is starting to hire more people and is trying to hire people who have a long-term focus and are focused on building products that share similar sensibilities. “For those who want to work with great people, I want to look back at the age of 70 and create something that they can say they played a role in making it. “

