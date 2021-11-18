Why Invesco Launches Sustainable Technology ETFs





Investor demand is behind new additions focused on sustainability to Invesco’s innovation suite, said the ETF’s head.

The company’s popular QQQETF has more than $ 200 billion in assets last month, and its latest product aims to address two hot themes: technology and environment, and investment in society and governance.

The Invesco ESG Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQMG) and Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG), launched in late October, are the sustainable response of Invesco’s Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM) and its Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ). It works as a thing. QQQM and QQQJ have raised a total of $ 4 billion in the last 12 months.

“To maintain options, we have introduced an ESG version of the index whose performance is incredibly consistent with the mother index … but companies are rewarded for showing good ESG behavior.” Anna Paglia, head of Invesco’s ETF and index strategy, told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.

The key to future growth will be true and accurate marketing, Paglia said. She added that US ESG products have the potential to achieve the same explosive growth as Europe, where sustainable ETFs and investment trusts now account for 81% of new flows.

“This is a growing market because it is attractive to institutional investors and individual clients today,” she said.

In the same interview, Dave Nadig, Chief Investment Officer and Research Director of ETF Trends, said 2021 could be the strongest year for ESGs for a long time, given the interests.

“By the end of the year, I think 4-5% of the flow will flow into ESG-related products,” says Nadig. “At the same time, it’s just flooded with new products.”

According to research firm ETFGI, ESG ETFs and listed transaction launches recorded a record $ 119 billion net inflow in the first nine months of the year.

Nadig expects “light touch regulations” to determine what constitutes and does not constitute an ESG, but for now, interest is undeniable.

“Many of these products are on the market at the request of large-scale allocation agencies,” Nadig said. “Many of these launches here came out of the gate with big assets from institutional investors, so it’s up to you to be interested in these products as an individual investor. ? They are voting in their wallet. “

