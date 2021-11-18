News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch swings on Google, Facebook





News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch will speak at the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York, USA on May 4, 2017, at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

November 17 (Reuters)-Rupert Murdoch resumes attacks on Google and Facebook at News Corp’s annual shareholders meeting Wednesday, accusing tech giants of trying to silence conservative voices , Called for “significant reforms.”

Silicon Valley companies are Murdoch’s 90-year-old favorite target. Murdoch has criticized Google for uncompensated news articles from publishers and Facebook for not paying publishers enough. Whiplash continued, despite News Corp winning concessions from both companies and agreeing to pay for Australian publisher content earlier this year.read more

“For many years, we have led the global debate on big digital,” Murdoch said. “What we’ve seen in the last few weeks about Facebook and Google practices certainly adds to the need for significant reforms.”

Murdoch accused Facebook employees of trying to silence conservative voices, noting that Google’s search results have a “similar selection pattern.” However, according to data from Facebook-owned analytics firm CrowdTangle, posts from conservatives such as Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro are one of the most popular on the platform.

In addition, the media mogul quoted a lawsuit filed by 10 state attorneys last year, accusing Google of monopolizing the digital advertising market and working with Facebook to operate an online auction where advertisers buy and sell ad space. bottom.read more

“Let’s be very clear about the consequences of that digital advertising market operation,” Murdoch said. “Obviously, publishers have been severely damaged, but businesses are also overcharged for advertising, so consumers are paying heavily for their products.”

Representatives from Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) and Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook (FB.O) could not be contacted immediately to request comments.

Murdoch sought transparency in the algorithm. Discussions were repeated in Congress after Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugens disclosed business practices for social networks.

“The idea that the algorithm is somehow objective and scientifically mispromoted by the platform is completely nonsense,” Murdoch argued. “Algorithms are subjective and can be manipulated by people to kill competition and harm other people, publishers, and businesses.”

Murdoch also reiterated the false allegations that the 2021 presidential election was fraudulent to former U.S. President Trump, who wrote a letter to the editors of The Wall Street Journal on October 27, to serve the conservatives of the United States. Asked him to act beyond the past.

“The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future,” Murdoch said.

Reported by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Helen Coster in New York.Edited by Diane Craft

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

