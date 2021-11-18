Documented expands to more communities with the Google News Initiative Award





The Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge has awarded Documented funding to support its involvement with the Caribbean Sea in New York and the immigrant community in China. This new project builds on the success of the existing Spanish WhatsApp news service, Documented Semanal, to provide unprecedented access to journalism that is important to these communities.

The Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge encourages local publishers to “think about new ways to understand, enhance, and serve the needs of the community.” Documented is one of 25 newsrooms out of 190 North American applicants who receive a share of over $ 3.2 million to meet the unique needs of local news viewers.

Funded by the Google News Initiative, we will investigate what the Chinese-speaking Caribbean immigrant community and the non-Spanish-speaking Caribbean immigrant community need from the news. Together, these immigrant groups make up 12% of New York’s population, but conversations with stakeholders help Documented’s audience-first engagement and reporting processes help these communities meet their information needs. Is shown.

We believe that in order to create valuable journalism, we must first listen to our readers. In 2019, we launched the WhatsApp newsletter, Documented Semanal. The newsletter has reached 2,000 Spanish-speaking migrants, many of whom are undocumented. Our weekly communication provides readers with important information about resources and policy changes that affect their lives. Recently, the Institute for Nonprofit News has awarded our news room a Game-Changer Award for its work.

With the support of the Google News Initiative, Newsrooms can adapt their approach to meet the needs of other immigrants. Through conversations with the Chinese and Caribbean communities, we develop news products or messaging services that provide a way for readers to shape content and communicate directly with journalists.

If you are a stakeholder in the Chinese and Caribbean immigrant communities in New York who are interested in our project, please contact [email protected]

For more information on our award-winning community engagement approach, read the following article from the Documented team:

