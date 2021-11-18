FleetNurse Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technology





Eugene, Oregon, November 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Today, Fleet Nurse, a leading on-demand health technology platform, announced that Eric Bergquist has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Eric brings the team an engineering background and experience in designing SaaS solutions in parallel with FleetNurse’s mission, as well as in-depth technical experience with new energies to take FleetNurse to the next stage of growth.

Eric has led the technical efforts of several successful startups. This rich start-up experience fits comfortably into FleetNurse’s young and fast-growing models. Prior to FleetNurse, he worked as CTO of startup Gig Biz, helping to build a new and unique SaaS platform for the Gig Economy. Eric is also the CTO of Revolution Insurance Technologies and created and managed the first multi-carrier, multi-product insurance SaaS platform. The new CTO will help accelerate FleetNurse’s expansion and software development as it continues to move forward to become the fastest and most reliable solution for the healthcare facility that FleetNurse needs.

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to the team,” said CEO Israel Angels. “Eric’s leadership and innovation, coupled with FleetNurse’s growth trajectory, will solidify our commitment to improving patient care anytime, anywhere.” I commented.

The combination of FleetNurse’s state-of-the-art technology, high-quality talent and unmatched customer support provides the facility with technology-enabled capabilities to fill the shift instantly. The company’s continued momentum demonstrates significant market opportunities and demand for FleetNurse’s technology-driven dispatch solutions. FleetNurse looks forward to leveraging the expertise of the new CTO to enhance and extend its current technology and platform.

FleetNurse has an impressive presence in Houston, Texas, and this success has expanded to other metropolitan areas, including Dallas, Texas. This expansion into Dallas was primarily due to FleetNurse’s acquisition of Texas Health Resources as a customer. FleetNurse has the unparalleled ability to bring reliable, experienced and qualified staff to the medical facility in need as soon as possible. The company was founded because of the need for qualified and qualified medical professionals in various medical systems. FleetNurse is ready to expand its presence as the company continues to provide staffing support nationwide.

About FleetNurse

FleetNurse is committed to one of its visions, one of its unruly benefits of making life easier for everyone. The healthcare industry faces challenges and needs to adapt to new staffing. Workforce expectations are changing, including the desire for talent for more flexible work options. FleetNurse’s on-demand structure empowers both healthcare professionals and institutions alike. Not only does FleetNurse support shift schedules 24/7, but with an easy-to-use app, you can reduce last-minute staffing time, hassle, and stress.

FleetNurse’s innovative technology, coupled with the company’s unwavering commitment to customer service, saves both time and money in healthcare facilities compared to traditional agencies. In addition, the FleetNurse network is fully accredited by Joint Commission standards and is available on demand whenever and wherever the facility is needed.

For more information, please contact:

Israel Angels, CEO FleetNurseEmail: [email protected]

