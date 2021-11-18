Rocket Lab’s Electron boosters fly across the Pacific – TechCrunch





Rocket Labs’ reusability program went one step further on Wednesday night when the company reclaimed boosters from the Electron launcher for the third time.

The mission’s success occurred after a period of delay due to the weather, but all went according to plan and the Love at First Insight mission took off from the company’s launch facility on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, at 8:39 EST. bottom. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck tweeted that the separation occurred around 8:41 EST and the first phase bounced around 9:24 EST.

Rocket Lab is the only company that has achieved reusability outside of SpaceX, and has successfully recovered two first-stage boosters in history. The first successful recovery took place in November 2020 and then again in May 2021, but the latter mission resulted in the destruction of the payload.

Like those flights, this booster splashed down through a parachute. However, recovery included additional elements. A helicopter floated near the splashdown area, tracking and observing the boosters descending. The helicopter didn’t really do anything related to recovery, but its presence is important as it shows that Rocket Labs are one step closer to implementing the final reuse plan. Use a parachute to slow down the booster and catch it along the way. Air by helicopter.

Electron has sent two BlackSky Earth geospatial imaging satellites into low earth orbit as part of a rapid five-launch agreement between Rocket Lab and launch service provider Spaceflight Inc on behalf of BlackSky. These satellites were originally scheduled to go to LEO in August. Due to the slight resurgence of the coronavirus in New Zealand and subsequent lockdown measures, the three launch schedules have been delayed.

The two BlackSky satellites will join the other seven satellites already in orbit as the geospatial intelligence company aims to expand its constellation to 14 satellites by the end of this year. Earlier this year, two BlackSky satellites were lost due to a catastrophic anomaly that occurred shortly after the second stage of Electrons ignited.

This mission is the launch of Rocket Labs’ 22nd Electron and the 5th mission this year.

Take a look at the launch again here:

