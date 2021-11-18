Google has addressed the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor issue with a surprise software update, but only covers some issues.





Some owners are getting it now, others will get it next month

Google’s Pixel 6 had a mild update snuff earlier this month. The Verizon model picked up the November update later than expected after Google accidentally rolled it out to more phones than needed. Following that, Google released a new update pair for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The reason is the same as our guess.

The build number changes for this new release are minor, and Google is jumping from SD1A.210817.036 to SD1A.210817.037, ignoring and highlighting the differences at the end of the Verizon-specific version changed from A8 to A1. ). No change logs for this update have been provided and anecdotally they have not yet been deployed to any device. There is a very small (about 160kb) difference in image size between the two Pixel 6 updates.

Today’s android police video

Comparing build numbers between Pixel 6 releases — There are two new releases at the bottom.

Given the low build number changes and similar image sizes, this latest version may not have changed much. Irregular timing (mid-Tuesday month and first Monday of normal month) may mean that it was released to fix a critical issue or vulnerability, but I’m not sure. .. Google has promised to fix the screen flicker issue in December. Animation scaling bugs can break the constant display, among other bugs, such as SIM card issues. However, Google has not published any documentation related to this release anywhere.

I contacted Google to see what changed in this latest update, but the company didn’t immediately respond to the query. We will always let you know when the explanation is approaching, but we may not receive a reply. Updates to these types of single-digit build changes have been quiet in the past, but usually hit more device models.

Update: 2021/11/17 18:42 EST BY JULES WANG

Words from google

Google has published a community bulletin on the Pixel Phone help page, and the Pixel 6 Series Surprise Update Pulse primarily addresses reports of fingerprint sensor performance degradation in addition to providing other “minor” bug fixes. Explain that it is to do.

Patches will be available to unlocked device owners and device owners associated with the following US and Japanese carriers until November 23.

AT & T C Spire Cellcom Google Fi Spectrum Mobile T-Mobile UScellular Verizon Visible Xfinity Mobile DoCoMoKDDI Rakuten Softbank

Devices associated with other carriers will receive updates in December.

If you want to pull down this latest release before the OTA rolls out successfully to see if the issue has been fixed, get it for sideloading here or unlock the full factory image of the bootloader. It can be installed on a booted device.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE live photo shows the once elusive phone in its glory

Arrived in January but can’t resist the leak

Read next

About the author Ryne Hager (2838 article published)

On the surface, he’s a senior editor, and in reality, he’s just a verbose person who delves into technology, loves Android, and hates anti-competitive practices. His only regret is that he didn’t buy the Nokia N9 in 2012. Email ryne with tips and fixes on androidpolicedotcom.

Other works by Ryne Hager

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-addresses-pixel-6-fingerprint-sensor-problems-with-surprise-software-update-but-only-for-some/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos