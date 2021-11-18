Google will drop an update to fix the fingerprint issue on the 5G Pixel 6 line





November 17, 2021 18:38

The Google Pixel 6 series has been plagued by some bugs, but Google has already begun sending software updates to eradicate them. For example, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both called emergency numbers 9-1-1 and randomly called numbers in the user’s contact list. The Pixel Community Manager wrote to Reddit: “Thank you for your patience and bug report. We have released a fix. Please update to the latest version of the Google app (12.43.18 or later) on the Play Store.”

A surprise update for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was made to fix a bug in the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Today, Google has begun taking care of the embarrassed in-display fingerprint scanner, which some users have been accused of being late. Others have the fingerprint scanner unlocking the phone with an unregistered fingerprint, and after the phone’s battery life has expired, the biometric reader shuts down and ships to power back on. He complained that the time needs to be reset.

Mystery update turned out to be a fix for the in-display fingerprint scanner

The other day I talked about two updates distributed for the Pixel 6 line. One for Verizon’s locked smartphones and the other for global variants. There was no changelist in any of the updates, and we came to the conclusion that the update was pushed to fix some of the bugs in the Pixel 6 series. This is what we know now. An update called Software Update 1 was released yesterday to Verizon Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, and carriers have stated that they “improve the performance of the device’s fingerprint sensor.” Initially, the update was said to include the November security update. But now it turns out that the October security update is the one that appeared on the vehicle. The software version number is SD1A.210817.037.A1. Many users of the Pixel 6 series said, “I used the fingerprint sensor to unlock my smartphone 20 times in a row, and I hope it doesn’t cause any problems. I hope this method is maintained. It worked smoothly with the banking app, “he said, leaving a very positive opinion about the update.

Get the new Google 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro from Verizon

Some people complained about how long it took for the update to complete. However, according to a Reddit post, the reason is, “It will take forever to optimize all apps. I used to do this after a reboot, but it takes more than 20 minutes on the first reboot. It means I couldn’t use my phone. The update is slower than before, but I spend less time leaving my smartphone like a brick. “To update Pixel,[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システム更新]Go to.

Verizon wants to connect the phone with a Wi-Fi signal or a strong Verizon cellular signal before starting the update

Before downloading the update, Verizon requires you to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network or a strong Verizon cellular signal. And before starting the update

Make sure the battery is fully charged.

