The Pixel 6 series is now available for purchase in these 9 countries





After the officially announced keynote, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available for purchase in eight countries around the world.

With the launch of the Pixel 6 series, Google is focusing on a few small “major” markets. This unfortunately means that many countries and regions are left behind and smartphone duos are not available via the “official” channel.

[Update 11/17]: Demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has reached a height not previously seen on Google smartphones, which seems to have caused problems with pre-order bonuses offered across the targeted European market.

Some buyers have received an email confirming that the supply of Bose 700 headphones has dropped. This means that if you have already applied and your claim has not been accepted or you have not yet applied, you will be offered an alternative pre-order gift. Read (translate) Google’s updated notifications:

I have news

Due to its popularity, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (equivalent to 399.95) is currently unavailable. [] It has been replaced by an incredible limited edition bundle that includes the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones worth 349.95 in black and a Google store voucher worth 75. The total gift amount is 424.95!

We apologize for any inconvenience.

It’s worth noting that these updated offer terms may vary by region, but in some countries, including France and Germany, Google offers Bose QC45 noise-canceling headphones along with 75 Google store credits. It has been confirmed that

The Bose QC45 is currently priced at 350, which is lower than the 700’s recommended retail price of 399. However, the QC45 is a renewal of the very popular QC35 and QC35 II headphones, with folds for ease of use and portability. Design and small carry case. Conversely, Bose 700 headphones do not fold. To make up for the shortfall, 75 Google Store Credits means that this can be considered a better deal for those who haven’t received the more expensive offerings. The same filing process is still valid at pixel-offers.com.

[Update 11/2]: Free Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones billing is open to those who pre-order Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in eligible European regions such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

This promotion is only available to users who have pre-ordered Pixel 6 or 6 Pro between October 19, 2021 and October 27, 2021 in the above regions.

To participate in this promotion, from October 19, 2021 (18:01 BST / 7:01 PM CEST) to October 27, 2021 (23:59 BST / 7:01 PM CEST).

When you receive your new Pixel, send a request to receive Bose 700 noise canceling headphones within 45 days of purchase and 14 days later.

This process requires you to prove that you purchased the Pixel 6 from an eligible retailer in the country. When you visit the pixel-offers.com page and select a region, the survey process begins and you’ll be prompted to make a purchase, purchase reference, and upload an IMEI for your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro device. Please note that you also need to send the screenshot of this page from your device.

Once this is processed and approved, you will need to receive an SMS confirmation that the “proof of purchase” has been accepted.

If your claim is approved, you will receive the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 within 60 days. We will notify you as soon as the benefits are shipped.

Once you receive a confirmation SMS with a reference to your complaint, you can easily track your complaint by visiting pixel-offers.com/headphone/track-claim to check your progress. According to Google, Pixel 6 gifts will be shipped within “60 days” after the complaint has been processed. The terms and conditions of the full offer are available and will be displayed here.

Update: In the Republic of Ireland, you can purchase Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a pre-order bonus.

Last year, the Pixel 5 was available in nine countries, but by 2021, its availability was reduced to just eight countries. If you live in the following areas, you can pre-order your device now.

French buyers may be disappointed to hear that the Pixel 6 Pro is only available on the “Stormy Black” colorway. In all other countries, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in full color gamut such as Stormy Black for smaller models, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black for “Pro”, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny. Prices for each region are as follows.

Australia A $ 999 / A $ 1,299 Canada CA $ 1,179 / CA $ 799 France 649/899 Germany 649/899 Japan 74,800 / 116,600 Taiwan NT $ 18,990 / NT $ 26,990 UK 599/849 US $ 599 / $ 899 Republic of Ireland 649 / 899

In Europe, Google offers a $ 379 free pair of Bose 700 noise canceling headphones to those who pre-order between October 19th and October 27th. It mimics a similar free Bose QC35 II headphone offer that was available on eligible purchases on the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5 last year. Pre-ordering from participating retailers gives you access to free headphones with claim details and details available on pixel-offers.com. In the US, when a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro is pre-ordered, Target and the Google Store will offer a pair of Pixel Buds A-series earphones for $ 99 off. There are no details of pre-order bonuses in other countries where Pixel 6 is available.

Country-specific Pixel 6/6 Pro Pre-order Bonus US Free Pixel Buds A Series (some retailers) France Free Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com) Germany Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones (via) Participating retailers) pixel-offers.com) UK Bose 700 noise canceling headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com) Republic of Ireland Bose 700 noise canceling headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com) Australia N / A Canada N / A Not applicable Taiwan Not applicable

The device is set to begin shipping in the United States on October 28th. In other countries, the Pixel 6’s shipping date varies from country to country, but in most cases, November 1st is listed as the date on which you can get your device.

