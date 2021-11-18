The American Journalism Project and the Google News Initiative have announced a partnership to develop an incubation program to support news startups.





The American Journalism Project was established to strengthen and invigorate local non-profit news. In 2020, in response to growing interest and interest from the local community, the American Journalism Project will collaborate with local charities and citizen leaders to conduct extensive market research and leverage learning to grow the region. Started designing and implementing region-specific recommendations for. news. Early examples of this initiative include a partnership with the Wichita Community Foundation, which culminated in the launch of the Wichita Beacon, and the recently announced Ohio Local News Initiative. The Cleveland Foundation. Learn more about the program.

The American Journalism Project expands its program to serve more markets, provides detailed landscape assessments, and expands its ability to foster ambitious non-profit news start-ups. Program design and growth will leverage GNI’s expertise and resources, including the recently published GNI Startups Playbook, News Consumer Insights, and its Local Experiments team, through Google News Initiative-funded partners Newspack and NewsRevenueHub. Take advantage of possible products and services. Startups launched by the American Journalism Project are also eligible to participate in GNI programs, including the GNI Startups Lab, helping to develop best practices for GNI for a wider range of industries.

The partnership builds on a joint investment by both organizations in Oaklandside in 2019 to support startup Beacon, Capital B, Mountain State Spotlight, and Oaklandside. Notified by the efforts of the American Journalism Project.

Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project, is pleased to partner with the Google News Initiative to develop and run an incubation program to help news startups launch. Their investment will help us establish and maintain a new non-profit news organization for communities across the country.

Following the research phase, a new program approach for nonprofits will be designed in collaboration with local stakeholders tailored to the specific information needs of the market discovered by the research. Incubating these local news startups includes managing and instilling efforts in managing a broad coalition of community stakeholders and local philanthropic activities, hiring leadership teams, developing early organizational assets, and programming. Planning, financing, communication, talent and employment, etc., including providing targeted programming and support for development, governance, legal and operational, financial. The program will be implemented by the American Journalism Projects Strategy and Startup Team, led by Senior Vice President Michael Ouimette.

The recently announced Ohio Local News Initiative, scheduled to launch in 2022 in the Cleveland-based news room, is one of the first startup news organizations to receive incubation support through this partnership, and more next year. It will continue.

About the American Journalism Project The American Journalism Project is a venture philanthropic activity dedicated to local news. We believe in citizen journalism as a public good and are rethinking its future by building a model to fund and maintain the local news that democracy needs. Grant a grant to a local nonprofit news organization to build revenue and business operations, partner with the community to launch a new organization, and guide leaders in the growth and maintenance of the newsroom. For more information on the American Journalism Project, please visit our website.

About the Google News Initiative The Google News Initiative (GNI) is Google’s commitment to helping journalism thrive in the digital age and marks a major milestone in its 15-year commitment to the news industry. GNI brings together everything we do in collaboration with news publishers, products, partnerships and the entire program ecosystem to help build a stronger future for news. GNI has a $ 300 million commitment focused on three objectives: improving and strengthening quality journalism, evolving business models to drive sustainable growth, and empowering news organizations through innovation. Promote these efforts at.

