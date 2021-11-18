Google’s amazing Pixel 6 update fixes the worst issue on smartphones





Less than a month after Google’s Pixel 6 went on sale, there wasn’t a shortage of dramas. Immediately after Google released its latest flagship phone, early adopters began to run into problems. Most notable was the frustratingly slow fingerprint sensor. For some reason, the sensor was unable to consistently read the fingerprint. Even if it worked, it took much longer than expected to actually unlock the phone. Thankfully, Google issued a quick fix this week that seems to have addressed a problem with the Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor.

Google has fixed the worst issue with Pixel 6

On Tuesday, Android police discovered two updates, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As the site points out, Google typically publishes software updates for its flagship mobile phones on the first Monday of every month. The timing of the release suggested that Google was working on an urgent issue.

Google hasn’t said anything about the update yet, but Verizon shared the update on its support site. According to the mobile operator, software version SD1A.210817.037.A1 “improves the performance of the device’s fingerprint sensor”. A long Reddit thread seems to confirm this:

“With the newly updated Google, the compatibility between fingerprint scanners and tempered glass screen protectors has actually been fixed. I’m not happy anymore. It works in 100% of the time.” – HammyKA “I can see that the fingerprint reader is much better on my pixel6! The accuracy was about 25%, but now it works every time.” – Andykswong “I updated it so that the fingerprint reader works. My tempered glass screen protector probably had a 5% success rate. Now it probably works in 95% of the time. It’s still pretty slow by most standards, but now it works at all. I’m really happy. ”– Sutitan

So far, Google’s only official answer to this question has been provided in the form of this tweet. Google argued that “enhanced security algorithms” could affect the speed of the fingerprint sensor. Basically, Google tried to convince Pixel 6 owners to benefit from slow sensors. Sure, they couldn’t reliably unlock the phones, but at least the sensors kept them safe.

It’s worth noting that not everyone is happy after installing the update. Owners of these Pixel 6 have seen improvements, but others say their phone sensors are as slow as they used to be. However, most of the answers indicate that the update made a difference.

Other issues with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

This is a step in the right direction, but Google still has a lot of problems to solve.

One Redditor asked another person what the problem was with the Pixel 6. The owner of Pixel6 responded with a series of bullet points. In addition to the inaccurate fingerprint sensor, users also find that the screen is automatically unlocked without input, the background of the notification menu is often missing, and the automatic brightness does not reach the snuff. I noticed.

Google is clearly putting a lot of effort into the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google has struggled to compete with things like Apple and Samsung, but Pixel 6 looks as sophisticated and modern as its competitors. So it’s very disappointing to see all of these issues happen shortly after release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/googles-surprise-pixel-6-update-fixed-the-phones-worst-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos