These Google Pixelbook Go Black Friday deals are the best I’ve ever seen





Google Pixelbook Go is the best Chromebook money you can buy right now and is a great showcase showing the powerful Chromebook features. But all of that great hardware is also one of the most expensive Chromebooks you can buy, so trading these early Black Friday Chromebooks on Pixelbook Go definitely caught our attention.

Early Black Friday trading began ahead of next week’s big event, keeping an eye out for Chromebook’s excellent offers. And Amazon is here to offer the Intel Core i5-powered Pixelbook Go with savings of only $ 719 and $ 129. ..

If you need a Pixelbook Go with more RAM, a higher spec Pixelbook Go model is offered at a $ 947, $ 51 discount.

(Are you outside the US? Scroll down to see transactions in your area).

Best Google Pixelbook Go Black Friday Deals Today

The two Google Pixelbook Go configurations currently on the market both have an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3 inch 1080p display, and a 128GB SSD, but differ only in the amount of RAM.

The 8GB RAM model has the biggest discount (15%) and 8GB RAM is “only”, but since it’s a Chromebook, 8GB is a lot of RAM on such laptops. The lightweight Chrome OS has plenty of space to multitask without problems in this configuration and run some native apps.

If you really want to go all-in with the 16GB model, you can still save some money, but not so much. Save about $ 50 by 5% off the retail price of $ 999. This doesn’t mean anything, but given that it’s a Chromebook, 16GB of RAM is actually a bit overkill.

If you need a full-fledged laptop Chromebook, choose the 16 GB RAM model to save money. However, of the two Black Friday Chromebooks, I think the 8GB model is better.

Other Google Pixelbook Go deals

No matter where you live, you can find all the lowest prices for Google Pixelbook Go on the web here, with the benefits available in your area.

Best Google Pixelbook Go Deals Today

Other Black Friday Deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/these-google-pixelbook-go-black-friday-deals-are-the-best-weve-seen-yet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

