Have you ever fallen into a fake new one? Google provides 7 tips to avoid false alarms online





Billions of searches are performed daily around the world, and 15% of these searches are new and never done before.

According to the release sent, the Internet has helped democratize access to information, but has brought challenges from the offline world to the online world. Incorrect information.

Google’s efforts to combat false information, on the one hand, focus on promoting media literacy by supporting the development of research and programs that help users better understand the information they find online. I have it. For example, this year, Google donated $ 25 million to help launch the European Media Information Fund to strengthen digital literacy skills, fight false alarms, and support fact checking, from this month to the end of February. We are accepting applications up to.

Similarly, Google also supports journalism, so newsrooms have access to the day-to-day tools they need to optimize advertising revenue, create business models that enable sustainable growth, and reach their readers. increase. Finally, we continue to focus on improving our products and new tools for our users to facilitate access to useful and relevant information.

With a mission to promote media literacy among users, Google also shares seven tips that all users can follow to avoid fake news traps.

A more informed search will help you fight the wrong information.

Please note Google’s tips:

1. Check the authenticity of the source

When searching the web, make sure that the site you are visiting is the best source of information for your search. Considering the main purpose of the site, “Are they trying to help me? What is the purpose of providing this information? Is the information on the site consistent with other trusted sources? Please ask yourself. Another way to verify the authenticity of your site is to check the online forums or discussion pages to see what others are saying about your site.

2. Search for news coverage

What is better than one source? Multiple sources. See how different media reported (and if so) about the same event / fact to get a more complete picture of a particular topic. Search for information in the news mode available in the Google search bar, or search for a topic directly at news.google.com.

3. Perform multiple searches

People often do a search, look at the first few results on a web page, and assume they’ve found the answer they’re looking for. However, a simple search for a complex topic may not be enough to find the answer to a particular question. Performing two or three searches provides a number of reliable perspectives and sources for a more complete view of the subject.

4. Check if the image is used in the proper context

As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. However, you can also use the image out of context and edit it for user interaction. The user then searches Google using the image (rather than the regular text) to see if the image was previously viewed online and in what context it was originally meant. You can check if it has changed. ..

5. Check the fact check site

Do you have any doubts about the authenticity of the information? Take the test: Try searching for a topic in Fact Check Explorer. Fact Check Explorer collects over 100,000 fact checks from trusted media around the world.

6. Use Google Earth or Street View to check the location

Events that occur far away from the user are more likely to be targeted because the user is unfamiliar with those locations. If a user wants to know if a photo is actually that location, search the same location in Google Earth or Street View in Google Maps to verify the authenticity of the information.

7. Do not include answers in search questions

Often, when you already have doubts about the answer, you’ll want to learn more about a particular topic. However, including that answer in the search process can affect the results of the search itself. For example, if you search for “Golden Retriever weighs 85 pounds”, you risk finding “85 pounds” on the resulting web page. Instead, just search for “Golden Retriever Weights”. This gives you access to different results.

