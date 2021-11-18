NCS Boosts Innovation for Tech Startups with N50m Grant





Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the governing body for all information technology (IT) practitioners in Nigeria, has announced a 50 million N grant that extends to qualified tech starters, further innovation for tech starters. Will be promoted.

The initial seed fund of 50 million N will be raised through funding starting today at the 2021 National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA), an annual NCS conference and awards held at the MUSON Center in Onikan. Lagos.

Professor Adesina Sodiya, president of NCS, announced the initiative at a press conference in Lagos this week, saying that 50 million N will be part of NCS’s contribution to innovation in start-ups.

We want to encourage future start-ups with substantial financial support to help NCS develop solutions that can help market in and out of Nigeria. According to Sodiya, we look forward to the successful launch of the initiative on the night of the NITMA Awards, and the funding will be distributed based on the benefits.

Every year, the Nigeria Computer Society recognizes, celebrates and rewards outstanding excellence and contributions in the field of information technology through its unique domestic platform provided by NITMA. Our focus as a society is on sector and national progress. As a recognized expert in Nigeria, comprehensive, globally competitive, prosperous and driving the development of a knowledge-based digital economy, NCS recognizes its outstanding efforts and excellence in accelerating IT development. And I am committed to rewarding you.

According to him, the selection of awards will address key areas and issues that impact sector and social growth.

Key categories of this year’s awards include the Digital Governor of the Year Awards, IT Personality of the Year, IT Gold Merit of the Year, IT Company of the Year, and Youth Innovator of the Year (including the awarding of professionals and honorary fellowships). increase.

He said professional fellowships are recognized as an authority in the field of computing and are awarded to members of NCS who stand out for their significant contribution to the growth of information technology through their professional expertise and activities. ..

